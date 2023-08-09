ohiobiz LLC Announces new Ohio Business Directory (ohiobiz.com) to promote Ohio businesses

Ohio's Business Directory

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ohiobiz.com provides effective ways to promote Ohio businesses and organizations and attract a larger regional audience.

ohiobiz LLC offers an exciting solution – the Ohio Profiles Directory (ohiobiz.com). This comprehensive and user-friendly online platform is dedicated to showcasing Ohio businesses with a physical presence within the state. The site empowers visitors to explore all 88 counties of Ohio using various search criteria such as keywords, business categories, counties, cities, zip codes, and radius. Sorting options by distance, relevance, newest listings, and more are also available. In addition, the platform facilitates easy access to the social media profiles of each listing. The directory, itself, is aligned with the six Ohio Economic Development regions of the state.

Any Ohio-based business can list or claim its profile. Rest assured, all submitted or claimed listings undergo a thorough vetting process before being included. It's important to note that only businesses with a physical presence in Ohio will be featured. Joining the Ohio Profiles Directory is a straightforward and free process. Simply complete a brief form to create a user account, and once approved, submit the company's listing details. Profiles can be personalized and highlighted by adding relevant information. As a bonus, the built-in Chat-GPT feature can assist in crafting the company's description. For those looking for even more visibility, optional paid listings will position businesses at the top of relevant categories, ensuring greater prominence throughout the site.

Mark Geyman, the visionary behind ohiobiz.com, points out "an exciting, localized feature – newsfeeds by community locations. Many location pages, including county and city pages, feature vetted newsfeeds with updates from city governments, community organizations, local school districts, and more. This feature provides visitors with a real-time glimpse into the happenings of specific communities. Our directory is a continuously evolving project, constantly adding new features to keep things exciting!"

The Ohio Profiles Directory goes beyond being a simple business listing. It serves as a valuable resource for potential customers, investors, and partners interested in exploring Ohio's diverse products, services, and innovations. Upcoming emphasis will focus on the state's business start-up scene.

Locally owned and operated by Mark Geyman, owner of ohiobiz LLC, a Managed WordPress hosting company based in the Cleveland, Ohio area, the Ohio Profiles Directory is a product of his extensive experience of promoting Ohio businesses online since 1995. Geyman's passion for showcasing the state's entire business community, from rural to urban and suburban areas, is evident. "Each community in the state of Ohio has a unique story to tell and we are dedicated to the quality of the site ensuring equal representation and promotion for all," states Geyman.

By establishing a link from a website to the Ohio Profiles Directory, businesses contribute to enhancing the visibility and credibility of their local business while increasing engagement. Additionally, businesses gain access to a network and community of fellow business owners who share mutual goals and aspirations. Overall, the Ohio Profiles Directory allows Ohio businesses and organizations to showcase their strengths, support local enterprises, and contribute to the vibrant Ohio business landscape.

ohiobiz LLC has been offering Managed WordPress hosting services to small businesses, organizations, and local governments in the Cleveland, Ohio area since 2001.