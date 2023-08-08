Flower Delivery Services Market to Reflect Growth Potential with a Highest CAGR of 5.9% by 2022 to 2031

Flower Delivery Services Market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flower delivery services market garnered $5.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $10.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the flower delivery services market had been mixed, with both positive and negative effects.

The initial impact was negative, with temporary closures and decreased demand due to disruptions in the supply chains and consumer behavior changes.

However, as the pandemic continued, there was an increase in demand for flowers as people looked for ways to brighten their homes and show support to loved ones they could not visit in person.

Additionally, the shift towards online ordering and delivery accelerated to a great extent during the pandemic, leading to an expansion of the market and new opportunities for growth.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global flower delivery services market based on flower type, end-user, occasions, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on flower type, the roses segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global flower delivery services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end-user, the commercial segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global flower delivery services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the households segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on occasions, the corporate segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global flower delivery services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the personal and gifting segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global flower delivery services market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global flower delivery services market analyzed in the research include The Bouqs Company, Bloomex, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, Farmgirl Flowers, Inc., Venus ET Fleur, The Sill, Inc., Floward, UrbanStems, Inc., The Wonderful Company LLC., FNP E Retail Private Limited.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global flower delivery services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.