HOA Management Firm NHE Expands into Charlotte Region, Names Martin Stinson to Lead Growth
Client requests for firm’s presence leads service-driven HOA firm to add operations for communities in and around Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA
Many requests from past HOA clients now living in Charlotte-Mecklenburg about NHE serving them and the addition of Martin convinced us that the time is right for us to expand into North Carolina.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What began as casual requests from former South Carolina clients now living in Charlotte-Mecklenburg has resulted in one of the Southeast’s premier homeowner association management (HOA) firms establishing a new office, adding top talent and committing its well-known brand of customer support to serve the Tar Heel State.
— Eric Koihorn, VP, NHE Association Management
NHE, one of the Southeast’s leading HOA management firms celebrated for its customer-first approach and 50-year record of excellence, has established a new office to exclusively serve homeowner and condominium associations in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. Veteran HOA executive Martin Stinson, with more than 25 years of experience living and working in the Charlotte area, will lead operations in the Charlotte office.
A mainstay for years on both Best Places to Work and Top Workplaces lists in South Carolina, NHE is recognized as a leader among HOA management firms across the Southeast, particularly in South Carolina where they manage scores of communities with professionalism, experience and a strong service ethic. The firm is actively engaged in leadership roles with national and state associations and regulatory bodies and holds the prestigious AMO (Accredited Management Organization) designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management.
“Martin is both experienced and talented, with a deep commitment to serving HOA clients, and has been a great addition since joining our HOA team,” said NHE Vice President of Association Management Eric Kohorn. “As we continued to receive requests from HOAs and past clients who had relocated to Charlotte-Mecklenburg about NHE serving them, we knew that Martin’s 20 years of serving and supporting community associations in that market made the time right for us to expand into North Carolina.”
Mr. Stinson has more than 25 years of HOA and real estate finance experience across the Southeast. He joined NHE to support the organization’s rapid growth in the HOA space and immediately noted an opportunity for a high-service, high-quality firm like NHE’s HOA Division to meet the needs and wishes of Charlotte area communities seeking a greater degree of customer service and support than exists currently.
“HOA management is truly a service business,” said Mr. Stinson. “Service is who we are, not what we do. It’s an attitude and way of doing business that we bring to everything we do, and it is why most HOA clients say that they enjoy working with our management team. I am excited to bring NHE’s 50 years of service and professionalism to the Charlotte area.”
The HOA Team of NHE has established offices at 6201 Fairview Rd., Suite 200 in Charlotte and can be reached by phone at 704-200-9740 or via email at mstinson@nhe-inc.com.
NHE’s HOA clients benefit from the expertise, experience and leading-edge technology delivered by a dedicated staff offering diverse services to assure premium performance and value. NHE has implemented numerous initiatives to build a distinctive and strong culture focused on improving homes and lives every day for residents and employees.
For information, contact NHE at 704-200-9740 or visit http://www.NHE-Inc.com.
