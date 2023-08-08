Pelosi Urges Eligible San Francisco Veterans to File for PACT Act Benefits

San Francisco – Today, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi released a new public service announcement video urging all eligible veterans to file their claim with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as soon as possible for benefits established through the passage of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act (PACT Act).

While there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits, veterans and survivors must file their claim at VA.gov/PACT before August 9, 2023, to be eligible for retroactive benefits backdating to August 10, 2022, the date the bill was signed into law.

“Just as we leave no soldier behind on the battlefield, it is our sacred duty to care for our veterans when they come home,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “The PACT Act is the largest expansion of VA benefits in decades, but millions of veterans have yet to file their claims. Veterans, don’t wait – take action now by visiting VA.gov/PACT to ensure you can get the health care you need and deserve.”

The PACT Act – passed by the Democratic Congress and signed into law by President Biden last August – ensured that an estimated 3.5 million post-9/11 veterans, who may have been exposed to burn pits and other toxins during military deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and surrounding areas, are now able to get the health care they earned through service to our country.

While this law represents the largest expansion of VA benefits in decades, millions of veterans have yet to file their claims. To help ensure claims are successfully submitted, all eligible veterans can work with a VA-accredited Veterans Service Organization (VSO) free of charge so that they can get the health care and benefits they have earned.

Under the PACT Act, veterans previously denied a toxic-exposure-related claim can file a new claim for the VA to review. Active-duty military personnel may also file a claim if they are within 180 days of discharge.

For more information on the PACT Act and how to apply for benefits, visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MY VA 411.