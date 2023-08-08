Thinkers360 Announces Release of 2023 AI Trust Index Research

Thinkers360 - 2023 AI Trust Index AI Trust Index Framework AI Trust Index 2023 Results

Key findings include over 75% of AI end users and providers are somewhat concerned or higher in terms of their level of trust in AI today.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinkers360, the world’s premier B2B thought leader, analyst and influencer community, in collaboration with the British Computer Society (BCS) and AI Technology Partners, today announced the release of its 2023 AI Trust Index Research Report.

The purpose of the research was to examine the current state of trust in AI from both an AI end user and AI provider perspective as an annual pulse check on sentiment across various aspects of trust. The primary research survey was conducted in Q2 2023 among Thinkers360 Members, BCS Members, and other AI end users and AI providers.

Key findings from the study include:

The 2023 Thinkers360 AI Trust Index stands at 225 out of 400

- The overall AI Trust Index score for 2023 is 225 on a scale of 100 (not concerned) to 400 (extremely concerned).

- The Thinkers360 AI Trust Index measures concerns of AI end users and AI practitioners on Issues related to use of AI in government, workplace, media and personal scenarios worldwide.

- It is calculated by averaging the level of concern across 8 issues within these 4 scenarios for both AI end users and AI practitioners globally.

There’s currently a High Level of Concern about AI

- There’s currently a High Level of Concern about AI – Over 75% of AI end users & providers are somewhat concerned or higher in terms of their level of trust in AI today

- Most Concern (Scenarios): Cybersecurity – Cybercrime (63%), Misinformation (53%) and Bias (50%) are where AI end users & providers are very or extremely concerned

- Most Concern (Attributes): Validity & Reliability – Over 85% of AI end users & providers are somewhat concerned or higher that AI is valid and reliable

However, Benefits outweigh the Risks

- Most Concern (Industries): Defense & Government – Defense (45%), Government (43%) and Media (43%) are where AI end users & providers are very or extremely concerned

- Most Confidence in Research Organizations – Research (36%), Technology (34%) and Commercial (30%) are the 3 organizations where AI end users & providers are very or extremely confident

- However, Benefits outweigh the Risks – Over 67% of AI end users & providers somewhat agree or strongly agree that the benefits of AI outweigh the risks

The complete report, including extensive analysis and interpretation, is now available to Thinkers360 members at the Pro Plan level and above (https://www.thinkers360.com/explore-features-benefits/).

