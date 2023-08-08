Sigyn Therapeutics to Present at Tomorrow’s Emerging Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:SIGY), a medical technology company that creates blood purification devices to overcome clearly defined limitations in healthcare, announced today that Jim Joyce, its Chairman and CEO, will present at tomorrow’s Emerging Growth Conference.

DATE: Wednesday, August 9th

TIME: 12:35 to 1:05 PM Eastern

LINK: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603283&tp_key=7656c5070a&sti=sigy

This is a live, interactive event. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask questions at the conclusion of Mr. Joyce’s presentation. An archived presentation will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference .

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics creates blood purification technologies to overcome clearly defined limitations in healthcare. The Company’s leadership team has extensive public market and medical technology experience, which includes multiple first-in-industry achievements.

Sigyn Therapy™ is being advanced to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders that are not addressed with market-cleared drug agents. Candidate treatment indications include endotoxemia, sepsis (leading cause of hospital deaths), community acquired pneumonia (a leading cause of death among infectious diseases), and emerging drug-resistant bacterial and pandemic viral threats.

The Company recently disclosed plans to initiate human studies of Sigyn TherapyTM in end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients diagnosed with endotoxemia, a condition associated with multi-organ dysfunction and severe sepsis. In the United States, it is estimated that upwards of 50% of 550,000+ ESRD patients suffer from endotoxemia each year.

Beyond the advancement of Sigyn Therapy, the Company believes its therapeutic pipeline is among the most expansive and compelling in the extracorporeal blood purification industry.

ChemoPrep™ and ChemoPure™ comprise a system designed to improve the tumor-site saturation of chemotherapy yet reduce treatment toxicity. ImmunePrepTM is a novel commercialization platform designed to enhance the efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies (including cancer checkpoint inhibitors), whose 2022 global market of $186.6 billion (USD) is projected to reach $566.72 billion (USD) in 2032.

To learn more about Sigyn Therapeutics, visit: www.SigynTherapeutics.com .

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information in this press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this summary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sigyn's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences may include, without limitation, the Company's ability to clinically advance Sigyn Therapy in human studies required for market clearance, the Company's ability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, the Company's ability to raise capital resources, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

CONTACT: