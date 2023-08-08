New Science-Fiction Novel I DON’T BELONG HERE Takes Readers On Fantastic Alien Voyage

Palmetto Publishing’s latest release will appeal to fans of the space opera.

Charleston, SC, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans of xenofiction and thrilling space exploration sagas will want to check out the new science fiction novel for adults from U.S. Army veteran Carl Sheffield. I Don’t Belong Here offers readers a gripping tale of an alien traversing the galaxy and discovering new worlds. Perfect for the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" enthusiasts who love books about aliens living on Earth, I Don’t Belong Here is a daring space adventure with a dash of romance.

At the request of his parents, the king and queen of the distant planet Ticoru, an alien prince sets out to explore the Milky Way galaxy. Along the way, he encounters incredible new worlds and strange, hostile creatures. Danger lurks between the stars and a brush with sinister forces brings about the destruction of his ship and the deaths of his dear friends and crew. Determined to complete his mission, he presses through to Earth. Here, he feels foreign and out of place. He does not belong. But here on Earth is where he meets the love of his life. Can he bring his newfound soulmate back home to Ticoru where she will reign as his queen?

I Don’t Belong Here will hold special appeal for readers who love imaginative expeditions into what could be out there in the far reaches of the galaxy. Full of sensational galactic twists, I Don’t Belong Here takes readers on a long space odyssey across the universe and back.

I Don’t Belong Here is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author: Carl Sheffield was born in 1949 to a share-cropper cotton farmer. Throughout childhood, he could not wait to leave the farm and he joined the Army at the age of 17. After training in Fort Benning, Fort Polk, LA and Washington State, he served in Bear Cat, Vietnam where he earned his sergeant stripes quickly. Upon returning, he made his living as a truck driver. Now retired, he resides in Rome, GA.

