The Learning Guild and CloserStill Media Announce Learning & HR Tech Solutions Conference and Expo
The launch of the all-new Learning & HR Tech Solutions Conference & Expo will take place at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Florida April 23 - 25, 2024.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Learning Guild, a fully-owned subsidiary of CloserStill Media, is thrilled to announce the evolution of Learning Solutions, now expanded to include HR Technology. The launch of the all-new Learning & HR Tech Solutions Conference & Expo will take place at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Florida April 23-25, 2024.
This new event adds a targeted focus on HR Technologies to the established Learning Solutions Conference & Expo and is designed to support the accelerated pace of integration between learning and HR technologies while fostering enhanced collaboration between learning and HR people and workflows.
“The worlds of learning and HR have always been connected”, said Learning Guild CEO David Kelly, “but in recent years we’ve seen an exponential increase in the number of systems and processes that integrate with one another. Combine that with the increased focus organizations are placing on the complete employee experience and the evolving needs of a changing workforce and you have a recipe ripe for disruption and transformation. That’s the challenge learning and HR professionals are facing today, and that’s the problem that the Learning & HR Tech Solutions Conference and Expo is designed to help organizations solve.”
Learning & HR Tech Solutions combines the industry expertise of the Learning Guild with the award-winning event capabilities of CloserStill Media, organizers of the highly regarded HR Technologies Conference and Exhibition in London and Paris, to power a truly unique experience that will revolutionize the industry. The event will offer a comprehensive Conference program featuring dedicated sessions for Learning and HR professionals, enabling them to delve deep into the specific challenges and opportunities within their domains. In addition, collaborative sessions will bring these two crucial aspects together, fostering cross-pollination of ideas, insights, and strategies at the intersection of Learning & HR.
The free-to-attend expo floor will be a gateway to a diverse range of HR tech and Learning Solutions providers, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions, unlock new possibilities, and gain a competitive edge while staying ahead of industry trends. With a comprehensive offering of free content and access to keynote presentations, attendees will have the ability to benefit from the collective wisdom and diverse perspectives of a vibrant community of thought leaders while engaging in up to 45 free sessions covering a wide range of topics in HR Tech and Learning Solutions. The event will bring together a dynamic mix of decision-makers & buyers, innovative practitioners, & leading technology & solutions suppliers for a must-attend event that will prepare organizations for the future of talent development.
If you’re a visionary in the learning or HR tech industry with a unique perspective and passion for driving innovation and growth, Learning & HR Tech Solutions invites you to submit your speaker proposal before August 18 by visiting www.LearningHRTech.com.
For booth inquiries, details on early bird registration rates, or more information, please contact:
David Kelly
Learning Solutions CEO, The Learning Guild
DKelly@learningguild.com
Danielle Vastola
HR Tech Solutions Event Director, New Ventures
D.Vastola@closerstillmedia.com
About Learning Guild:
The Learning Guild is a community of practice for those supporting the design, development, strategy, and management of organizational learning. As a member-driven organization, the Guild produces a countless number of resources all devoted to the idea that the people who know the most about making learning successful are the people who produce learning every day in corporate, government, and academic settings. Our goal is to create a place where learning professionals can share their knowledge, expertise, and ideas to build a better industry—and better learning experiences—for everyone.
About CloserStill Media:
CloserStill Media runs market-leading business exhibitions in the learning, healthcare, technology, and veterinary sectors. We have events in London, Birmingham, Paris, Berlin, New York, Singapore, Las Vegas, Austin, Orlando, Chicago, Reno, Frankfurt, Koln, Madrid, Barcelona, and Marbella. Our portfolio includes some of the fastest growing, and often award-winning, events including the London Vet Show, Cloud Expo Europe, Data Centre World, The Pharmacy Show, Learning Technologies, HR Technologies, DevLearn, Zukunft Personal, and The Dentistry Show.
