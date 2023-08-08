Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Fatal accident at Blanket Mine
ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) (“Caledonia”) reports that an accident took place on 7 August 2023 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one employee of GMG - a company contracted to Blanket Mine - succumbed to his injuries in hospital today. The accident related to the maintenance of trackless equipment.
Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an enquiry into this accident by the relevant authorities.
Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.
