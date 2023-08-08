North America LIMS Market to be Worth $763.5 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

North America LIMS Market by Mode of Delivery [On-premise, Cloud], Component [Service, Software], Type [Multi-purpose, Purpose-built], End User [Life Science, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, oil & gas, Chemical, Environmental Industry) - Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ North America LIMS Market by Mode of Delivery [On-premise, Cloud], Component [Service, Software], Type [Multi-purpose, Purpose-built], End User [Life Science, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Environmental Industry) - Forecast to 2030”, published by Meticulous Research®, the North America LIMS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $763.5 million by 2030.

A laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a software-based solution that supports laboratory operations. LIMS helps to integrate instruments, automate workflows, and manage samples & associated information. It helps to improve lab productivity and efficiency.

LIMS tracks and stores information about a sample from when it enters a laboratory until it has undergone processing. Nowadays, it has transformed into an enterprise resource planning tool that manages multiple aspects of laboratory informatics. Advantages include streamlined workflow, improved laboratory efficiency, elimination of human errors, support in regulatory compliance, inventory tracking, and increased revenue. The LIMS market has been transformed by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advancement in biostatistics.

The growth of this market is driven by factors such as increasing R&D activities in the life sciences industry, the growing use of automation in laboratories, technological advancements in laboratory informatics solutions, and the rising need to comply with regulatory frameworks. However, cost constraints are restraining the market’s growth.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based LIMS is expected to offer significant market growth opportunities. However, the migration from legacy LIMS to new systems and data security & privacy concerns pose a major challenge to the market’s growth.

Technological Advancements in Laboratory Informatics Solutions to Boost the Growth of the North America LIMS Market

With many legacy systems about to run out of support, organizations are looking for replacements with technologically advanced laboratory information management solutions. Burdened by the increasing data volumes, sample throughput, and frequent changes in technology and regulations, laboratories are increasingly modernizing their approach to managing, tracking, and centralizing research and manufacturing data. Moreover, the sudden increase in advanced technologies, including genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine, has created the need to structure data management. As standalone and legacy systems do not meet all lab requirements, the industry demands modern, agile, commercial off-the-shelf, integrated lab informatics solutions that enable the labs to capture, share, analyze, and act upon vast amounts of complex data to run labs efficiently. Such factors are driving innovation and demand for advanced LIMS solutions. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for the digitization of laboratories. It demanded innovative LIMS systems to avoid a complete shutdown of the laboratory and be able to continue their work safely.

The North America LIMS Market is segmented based on Mode of Delivery [Web and Cloud-based LIMS, and On-premise LIMS], Offering [Software and Services], Type [Multi-purpose LIMS and Purpose-built LIMS], End User (Life Sciences [Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Biobanks & Biorepositories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Other Life Sciences End Users]), Food & Beverage Industry, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas Industries, Chemical Industry, Environmental Testing Laboratories, and Other End Users]). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. Some of the key players operating in the North America LIMS market are LabWare, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), LabVantage Solutions Inc. (U.S.), LabLynx, Inc. (U.S.), Labworks LLC (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Labii Inc. (U.S.), Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), LABTrack (U.S.), Computing Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Ovation (U.S.), CloudLIMS.com (U.S.), STARLIMS Corporation (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S), and Novatek International (Canada).

Among the mode of deliveries, in 2023, the web and cloud-based LIMS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America LIMS market. Many organizations are turning towards deploying web-based and cloud-based LIMS as it offers data accessibility from multiple locations, multiple systems, and multiple branches. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness and scalability offered by web & cloud-based LIMS contribute to this segment's largest share.

Among the offerings, in 2023, the software segment is expected to account for the largest North America LIMS market share. Increasing awareness about laboratory informatics, the rising need for regulatory compliance, the increasing trend towards laboratory automation, and decreasing cost of informatics solutions contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Among the types, the multi-purpose LIMS segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Multi-purpose LIMS provide flexibility and offer value-added modules that enhance their usefulness in various organizations and laboratories. These systems find applications in research and development labs, stability labs, environmental monitoring labs, quality testing labs, pre-clinical labs, and clinical trial testing labs. The versatility and broad range of functionalities offered by multi-purpose LIMS contribute to the market growth of this segment.

Among the end users, in 2023, the life sciences segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America LIMS market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased concerns over data integrity, validity, and security due to regulatory pressures on pharmaceutical companies, rise in R&D activities, and concern over cost efficiency & productivity.

On the country level, the North America LIMS market is segmented into the U.S. and Canada. In 2023, the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the North America LIMS market. The large market share of the U.S. is primarily attributed to factors such as substantial R&D investments by public institutions and pharmaceutical companies, stringent government regulations mandating the use of data management systems across various industries, a strong presence of large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of leading LIMS vendors, increasing demand for integrated laboratory systems, and the growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS solutions.

Scope of the Report:

North America LIMS Market Size & Trend Analysis—by Mode of Delivery

Web & Cloud-based LIMS

On-premise LIMS

North America LIMS Market Size & Trend Analysis—by Offering

Software

Services

North America LIMS Market Size & Trend Analysis—by Type

Multi-purpose LIMS

Purpose-built LIMS

North America LIMS Market Size & Trend Analysis—by End User

Life Sciences Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic & Research Institutes Biobanks & Biorepositories Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Other Life Sciences End Users

Food & Beverage Industry

Chemical Industry

Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Other End Users

Notes: 1. Other life sciences end users include hospitals, medical device companies, diagnostic laboratories, and toxicology testing laboratories.

2. Other end users include forensic laboratories, mining & metal laboratories, and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

North America LIMS Market Size & Trend Analysis—by Geography

U.S. Canada



