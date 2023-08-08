NASDAQ: PTRA Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

Submit Release
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) shares in effort to recover losses.

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) between August 2, 2022, to March 15, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 12, 2023. Those NASDAQ: PTRA investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On July 14, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: PTRA against Proterra Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company repeatedly stated the $523 on their balance sheet meant the company had abundant liquidity and financial stability; and that the new factory in Greer, South Carolina would continue to improve production efficiency and gross margins.

