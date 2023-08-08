ZeroFox Tops Black Hat USA, Exhibiting External Cybersecurity Innovations at Booth #1950; Presenting on Next Gen Social Engineering

Company returns to Las Vegas to showcase new research, preview enhanced product features, and host premier Level Up party Booth #1950

WASHINGTON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, will exhibit, present, and host the anticipated “Level Up” event at the 2023 Black Hat USA Conference on August 9 and 10. The premier cybersecurity conference gathers cybersecurity experts, professionals, and industry leaders to explore the latest threats, trends, and cutting-edge technologies. Conference attendees can join ZeroFox for a demo of the company’s external cybersecurity solutions, overview of recent threat intelligence research, a preview of dark web and physical security enhancements and networking opportunities at Booth #1950.



ZeroFox experts will be onsite to discuss a recent ZeroFox Intelligence report that revealed a startling 164% increase in external cybersecurity threats targeting brands between the first and second quarters of 2023, making it more important than ever to protect enterprise brands from impersonations and fraud. ZeroFox is rising to the challenge of securing brands against these risks, leveraging newly-introduced generative AI detection and analysis capabilities to expand visibility outside the corporate perimeter. These new capabilities, alongside previews of other new feature sets, will be on display for the industry in our booth.

Engage with ZeroFox at the show:

Visit us at Booth #1950 in the Black Hat Business Hall for a look at our recent brand protection research and a preview of our physical security intelligence mapping capabilities, including new dark web insights from hundreds of dark web forums.

Join our Vice President & Distinguished Fellow of Intelligence, AJ Nash, for a presentation titled "The Anatomy of a Social Engineering Attack" on Wednesday, August 9 from 10:55-11:15am PT. During this session, Nash will explore a social engineering attack through the threat actor’s eyes, walking through the steps taken from reconnaissance to disengagement.

Register for our Level Up Party – Black Hat's premier throw-down for the security industry attending Black Hat USA, BSides Las Vegas, and DEF CON – to network with other security pros and be entered for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch.



"Black Hat represents a special time for ZeroFox – it’s great to be back in Vegas and to see so many of our customers over the course of a few days," said James C. Foster, Chairman and CEO of ZeroFox. "We’re excited to share how we’ve continued to expand and innovate over the past 12 months to keep our external cybersecurity platform cutting-edge.”

For media inquiries about ZeroFox’s presence at Black Hat or to schedule an interview with a ZeroFox representative, contact press@zerofox.com or stop by ZeroFox Booth #1950 in the Black Hat Business Hall.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

