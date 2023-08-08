US Digestive Health Expands Access to Advanced Gastroenterology Care through its Partnership with Blair Gastroenterology Associates

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology practices in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM), a management services organization created to expand access to high-quality, low-cost gastroenterology care, today announced the addition of Blair Gastroenterology Associates, further expanding its comprehensive gastroenterology care services in Pennsylvania.



The partnership with Blair Gastroenterology Associates allows USDH to enhance its presence in Central Pennsylvania and deliver exceptional gastroenterological care to the residents of Altoona, Everett, Evansburg and the surrounding counties of Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield and Huntingdon.

“Blair Gastroenterology Associates has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality digestive health services in the region,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of USDHM. “Joining USDH will give their patients increased access to a wider range of specialized gastroenterology services and innovative procedures.”

Patients of Blair Gastroenterology Associates will continue to have access to a state-of-the-art endoscopy center, Allegheny Regional Endoscopy, conveniently located in the same building as the medical group.

“This represents an exciting opportunity to expand our capabilities and tap into the efficiencies, research and innovation of USDH,” said Ronald J. Brzana, MD, who will serve as the lead physician at the new location. “We are committed to delivering personalized and comprehensive treatments that ensure the well-being of our patients. Our affiliation with USDH strengthens our practice to grow further and keep providing high quality gastroenterology care to our patients.”

21 medical providers will join USDH through this partnership, ensuring continuity of care and continuing to provide specialized knowledge to patients.

US Digestive Health remains dedicated to upholding its reputation as a leading provider of digestive health services in the Northeast. The partnership with Blair Gastroenterology Associates represents a significant milestone in the organization's growth, allowing it to expand its services and positively impact the lives of even more patients.

US Digestive Health Management works hand-in-hand with gastroenterology partner practices throughout the Northeast to meet the challenges inherent in the fast-changing healthcare landscape. USDHM provides innovative business management and technology solutions that ease administrative burdens and allow physicians to focus on clinical care.

Address of Lead Office:

810 Valley View Boulevard

Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602

Additional Location:

95 Memorial Drive, Suite 3

Everett, Pennsylvania 15537

(Open 7 days per month)

Endoscopy Center:

Allegheny Regional Endoscopy

810 Valley View Boulevard

Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602

Provident Healthcare Partners (“Provident”), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, advised Blair Gastroenterology Associates on the partnership.

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM).

USDH and USDHM were formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 33 locations, 19 ambulatory surgery centers, over 225 GI providers, and more than 1100 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

