Horsepower Geospatial, a Woolpert and Resolution Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture, Contracted by USACE New Orleans

This $6M IDIQ contract for remote sensing, photogrammetric mapping, and geospatial production services is the first submitted and first won by the joint venture.

NEW ORLEANS (Aug. 8, 2023) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District has selected Horsepower Geospatial LLC for a five-year, $6 million architecture and engineering contract to deliver geospatial surveying and mapping services. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract will serve the needs of the New Orleans District and may be utilized within the Corps’ Mississippi Valley Division, South Atlantic Division, and Southwest Division. Horsepower Geospatial is a U.S. Small Business Administration mentor-protégé joint venture of Woolpert and Resolution LLC.

Under this contract, Horsepower Geospatial will provide services that include GIS and geospatial production, digital aerial photography, airborne lidar, photogrammetric mapping, remote sensing, large- and small-scale topographic mapping, river navigational charting, and land use/land cover analysis.

Woolpert Geospatial Program Director Tim Summey said Horsepower Geospatial unites the strengths of Woolpert and Resolution staffs, capabilities, and experience specific to the needs of the Corps. This was the first contract award and first contract submitted by Horsepower Geospatial.

“Staff members from our two companies have worked together for decades, and by formalizing our relationship, we can collaboratively build on past performance and responsiveness with the Corps, while gaining the inherent versatility of a true joint venture,” Summey said. “We’re very excited to get this first contract win because it confirms that the Corps sees the same value in this union that we do, and providing what the Corps needs will always be our top priority.”

Resolution COO Jeff Lower added that this extends the combined team’s work throughout the South, as well as the Mississippi Valley Region.

“Members of Horsepower have been involved in this contract in one way or another since 1994,” Lower said. “We know the area and the needs of the Corps, and our teams have a collaborative, client-focused approach to accurate and efficient geospatial data solutions. We founded our company based on integrity, service, and excellence, and this is what we will continue to deliver to the Corps.”

About Resolution LLC

Resolution LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and SBA Certified 8(a) firm founded in 2016, with expertise in geospatial, surveying, environmental health and safety, and project management services. Resolution has experience in supporting geospatial data collection and production for agencies including USACE, Air Force, NAVFAC, and NASA. For more, visit resolutionhsv.com

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, earned six straight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America’s fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.