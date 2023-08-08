Meeting Notice: Farmer Task Force to Meet on August 14, 2023

August 8, 2023

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture Farmer Task Force will meet on Monday, August 14, 2023 at a time to be determined. The meeting will be held at Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Headquarters, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401. Agenda items include Nutrient Management Plan writing and training. For more information, please contact the Resource Conservation Office at 410-841-5959.