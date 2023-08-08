Industrial Enzymes Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunities 2023-2028

Industrial Enzymes Market

Industrial enzymes are catalysts that are widely used to boost and accelerate chemical reactions across various industrial processes.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Industrial Enzymes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on industrial enzymes market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global industrial enzymes market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Industrial Enzymes?

Industrial enzymes are specialized proteins produced by living organisms, such as bacteria, fungi, and plants, that catalyze chemical reactions. These biocatalysts have found widespread applications in various industrial processes due to their exceptional efficiency, specificity, and eco-friendly nature. Industrial enzymes play a crucial role in accelerating and optimizing chemical reactions in industries, including food and beverage, biofuel production, textiles, detergents and pharmaceuticals. One of the significant advantages of using industrial enzymes is their biodegradability, which reduces environmental impact compared to traditional chemical catalysts. They operate under mild conditions, saving energy and reducing waste generation.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industrial enzymes industry?

The global market is majorly driven by the growing demand for sustainable solutions. With increasing environmental concerns and a shift towards sustainability, industries are seeking greener and more eco-friendly alternatives to traditional chemical processes. Industrial enzymes offer a sustainable and biodegradable option, as they work under mild conditions, reduce energy consumption, and minimize waste generation. This demand for sustainable solutions has led to a rise in the use of enzymes in various industrial applications. Moreover, significant advancements in biotechnology have expanded the capabilities of enzyme production, leading to more efficient and cost-effective manufacturing processes, thereby contributing to the demand. Furthermore, the search for renewable and sustainable energy sources has led to a growing interest in biofuels. Enzymes are essential in the conversion of biomass into biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel, making the production process more efficient and economically viable.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Adisseo (China National Bluestar (Group) Corporation)

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies

• Associated British Foods Plc

• BASF SE

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Koninklijke DSM N.V

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Enzyme Development Corporation

• Lesaffre

• Novozymes A/S

• Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co)

Industrial Enzymes Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, source and application.

Breakup by Product:

• Carbohydrases

• Amylases

• Cellulase

• Others

• Proteases

• Lipases

• Polymerases and Nucleases

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Plants

• Animals

• Microorganisms

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Detergents

• Animal Feed

• Biofuels

• Textiles

• Pulp and Paper

• Nutraceuticals

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Wastewater Treatment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

