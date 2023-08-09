Discover an emotionally charged story of love, sacrifice and redemption in KD Field's debut novel The Grief of Goodbye

The Grief of Goodbye- A Novel - Book One in the Camino Family trilogy Author K.D. Field The Grief of Goodbye gets rave reviews from Camino Influencers

A journey of courage & discovery, light & love. Brilliantly written, I was back on the Camino instantly. -Dan Mullins - Host of My Camino podcast

We are, none of us, two people. Work-life balance? The myth of a divide of one world & another. All of us are just whole people fumbling & stumbling, finding our way in the world. This book is for you” — KD Field

PALAS DE REI, LUGO, SPAIN, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT: K.D. Field

Email: kdfieldauthor@gmail.com

https://linktr.ee/authorkellifield

DISCOVER AN EMOTIONALLY CHARGED TALE OF LOVE, SACRIFICE, AND REDEMPTION IN THIS NEW FAMILY SAGA.

"Weaves together a captivating story of love, loss, and hope."

Leigh Brennan, Host, Camino Cafe Podcast

Page Turner Awards Finalist, K.D. Field will release Book One of her debut family saga, The Grief of Goodbye, on August 15, 2023. The Grief of Goodbye marks the first in Field's Camino Family Trilogy, with book two set for release in Spring 2024. Field is drawing on the global community of Camino de Santiago pilgrims, who count themselves in the millions, to support her book launch and has received rave reviews from her fellow pilgrims in more than twenty-three countries around the world.

Field, an American blogger and writer, maintains the blog vivaespanamovingtospain.com chronicling her adventures moving to Spain and living on the Camino de Santiago, with over 15,000 site visitors per month. She also writes a monthly humor column for Euro Weekly News—Spain's most prominent English-Speaking newspaper.

The Grief of Goodbye was a finalist for the Page Turner Awards and has received outstanding reviews: "From the very first page, I was drawn deep into the story and couldn't put this book down," - Patti Silva, producer of Good Morning Santiago, and "You will smile, laugh, cry and sigh as you read her brilliant narrative," -Johnnie Walker Santiago, Camino Author, and Philanthropist. In addition to writing, Field runs the Santiago de Compostela Book Club, promoting other Camino de Santiago authors and books, with members from Seattle, Washington to Auckland, New Zealand.

The Grief of Goodbye tells the story of Tess Sullivan, a high-powered executive who, amidst a fatal cancer diagnosis, faces an unimaginable dilemma as her teenage daughter, Pen, plunges into the abyss of self-destruction. At a mid-life crossroads and determined to rescue her daughter, Tess makes a heart-wrenching decision — she will delay her own cancer treatment and embark on an extraordinary journey on the Camino de Santiago 500 miles across Spain to save Pen.

This is a book that will make you cry. A masterful storyteller with her own inspiring background, the author is available for interviews, podcasts, and appearances. For media bookings, contact her at kdfield-author@kd-field.com

Visit the author's website to get a sneak preview of The Grief of Goodbye, follow her social media, and get updates on her writing.

The Grief of Goodbye will be published in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats and available from all

book retailers. Pre-order on Amazon and Ingramspark.