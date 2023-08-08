Delivery Method: VIA UPS Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Vikram Vakil Skyline Herbals Private Limited 10, Mahagujarat Industrial Estate

Opposite Zydus Cadila Research Center

Moraiya, Ahmedabad 382213

Gujarat

India skylineherbal009@gmail.com Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research | CDER United States

Warning Letter 320-23-28

August 03, 2023

Reference: FEI 3017104669

Dear Mr. Vikram Vakil:

Your firm was registered with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) as a manufacturer of over-the-counter (OTC) drug products including toothpaste. Ingredients of the drugs registered as manufactured at your firm include ingredients susceptible to Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG) substitution. A review of import records showed a shipment of drug product into the United States which declared Skyline Herbals Private Limited as the drug manufacturer. On November 15, 2022, the FDA sent an electronic request for records and other information pursuant to section 704(a)(4) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C. 374(a)(4), to the contact e-mail address provided in your registration file. This request went unanswered. A second request was sent via e-mail on November 23, 2022, followed by a telephone conversation with your registered U.S. Agent on December 2, 2022, regarding this matter; the U.S. Agent indicated that they no longer represent your firm. The Agency sent a follow-up written request for such records and other information to your firm on December 3, 2022. Delivery to you was confirmed by the shipper, but you failed to respond to these attempted communications or otherwise provide the requested records or other information. Pursuant to section 704(a)(4), FDA’s request and follow-up communication included a sufficient and clear description of the records sought.

It is a prohibited act under section 301(e) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 331(e)) to refuse to permit access to or copying of any record as required by section 704(a).

The use of ingredients contaminated with DEG or EG has resulted in various lethal poisoning incidents in humans worldwide. See FDA’s guidance document Testing of Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Maltitol Solution, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Sorbitol Solution, and Other High-Risk Drug Components for Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol to help you meet the CGMP requirements when manufacturing drugs containing ingredients at high-risk for DEG or EG contamination at https://www.fda.gov/media/167974/download.

Because your firm failed to respond to the section 704(a)(4) records requests and associated communication attempts, we have no indication of the level of quality assurance for drugs registered as manufactured at your facility.

Until FDA is able to confirm compliance with CGMP and other applicable requirements, we may withhold approval of any new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug manufacturer. In addition, shipments of articles manufactured at Skyline Herbals Private Limited, located at 10, Mahagujarat Industrial Estate, Opposite Zydus Cadila Research Center, Moraiya Ahmedabad, Gujarat into the United States that appear to be adulterated or misbranded are subject to being detained or refused admission pursuant to section 801(a)(3) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 381(a)(3).

FDA placed all drugs and drug products manufactured by your firm on Import Alert 66-79 on January 5, 2023.

After you receive this letter, respond to this office in writing within 15 working days. In response to this letter, you may provide information for our consideration as we continue to assess your activities and practices, and/or submit a request to schedule an FDA inspection.

Send your electronic reply to CDER-OC-OMQ-Communications@fda.hhs.gov. Identify your response with FEI 3017104669 and ATTN: Frank Wackes.

Sincerely,

/S/

Francis Godwin

Director

Office of Manufacturing Quality

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, FDA