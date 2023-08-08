Visory Health CEO and Founder Susan Lang Named to 2023 Forbes 50 Over 50 List

61-year-old Lang joins the elite list of female innovators and leaders worldwide creating impactful change in their industries

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a prescription discount card and healthcare technology company improving access to affordable medications to everyone, today announces its founder and CEO, Susan Lang , has been honored and recognized on the prestigious Forbes 50 Over 50 list. Lang, a serial entrepreneur in both the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, has spent her career working to prioritize affordable healthcare access for consumers and families. This past decade was dedicated to developing truly innovative solutions that provide healthcare pricing transparency.



“It’s an incredible honor. This award for me specifically is about thinking you’re never done. At any decade you can have an amazing impact and these women prove that every day. If you have the vision, you can still have an impact. The goal for me is to do as much good for as long as I can and stay in the fight and these women will continue to inspire me to do that every day,” said Lang.

Lang began her entrepreneurial career as the founder of HooPayz in 2012, then built a leading strategic analytics and technology consulting firm, XIL Health, in 2013. In 2021, she expanded those efforts with the establishment of Visory Health which has seen enormous success and could be her most impactful endeavor yet. Before becoming an award-winning founder and CEO, Lang spent nearly 20 years in various C-suite positions at leading healthcare systems, including Express Scripts, BJC Healthcare and more. Prior to being named on the 2023 Forbes 50 Over 50 list, Lang was recognized by Inc. last year 100 Female Founder.

The 2023 Forbes 50 Over 50 list includes other notable names such as Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), Sally Susman of Pfizer, Beth Ford, the CEO Land O’Lakes, Karen Knudsen, the CEO of the American Cancer Society, and leaders such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Viola Davis, Gloria Steinem, Katie Couric and Annie Leibovitz. These women, including Lang, are all leading the charge for a better world.

“I’ve had the honor of working with Susan for 15 years, and she has consistently been our fearless leader pushing for impactful changes within the healthcare industry. This recognition by Forbes is well deserved,” said COO, Visory Health Debbie Sanders. “Under Susan’s leadership, underrepresented populations now have an alternative, affordable option for prescription costs.”

Visory Health works directly with pharmacies to streamline the prescription process, and provide discounted drugs to anyone who can’t afford their medications. To date, the digital prescription discount card is available in more than 30,000 pharmacies nationwide and has helped 2.97 million consumers save $3.98 billion on healthcare costs.

About Visory Health

Visory Health is an innovative pharmacy program that allows healthcare consumers to access lower-cost prescription medicines bringing more affordable and accessible medications nationwide. Its prescription savings card works for everyone and is especially focused on women, families, caregivers, and pets. For more information visit www.visoryhealth.com/ .

