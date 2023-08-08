JTV® Host Named a “Top Trendsetter” at Annual Interweave Bead and Jewelry Maker Festival

Premier Bead and Jewelry Event Recognizes Jewel School’s Susan Thomas for Excellence, Making a Difference in the Creative Community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today is proud to announce that popular Jewel School host and jewelry designer, Susan Thomas, was honored as a “Top 5 Trendsetter” at the annual Interweave Bead and Jewelry Maker Festival in Lancaster, PA. This award recognizes Susan as one of the best in the beading and jewelry industry and celebrates her commitment to the creative arts community.



Each year, the Interweave Maker Festival brings together experts and enthusiasts in beading and jewelry making, yarn and fiber arts, quilting, sewing and fine art. With a record number of makers in 2023, Interweave awarded the Top 20 people making a difference in their creative communities. Susan received the notable “Top 5 Trendsetter” honor at Interweave’s Bead Fest, one of the largest educational beading and jewelry events in the country.

As the host of JTV’s Jewel School, Susan exemplifies what it means to be a trendsetter by sharing her thoughtful and inspired designs with jewelry makers of all ages and experience levels. Her appreciation for jewelry and gemstones began at a young age on a mining expedition and later developed into collecting and designing her own pieces. Prior to joining JTV, Susan owned a bead and jewelry business that gave her the opportunity to travel extensively, source inventory and meet with artisans around the world.

“I am delighted and deeply honored to receive the Top Trendsetter award from Interweave and to be surrounded by some of the most influential people in the beading and jewelry industry,” said Thomas. “Jewelry making is transformative, and it is a privilege to share stories and the trends I love most on Jewel School. This achievement not only emphasizes my own passion for this creative community but also JTV’s dedication to opening the world of jewelry and gemstones to everyone.”

Jewel School airs on JTV Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET and Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 a.m. ET, as well as on JTV Extra with Susan on Mondays at 1 p.m. ET. To experience Jewel School in person, jewelry makers of all skill levels are invited to attend the Jewel School Workshop at JTV’s corporate headquarters in Knoxville, TN. Taking place from September 20-22, attendees will learn techniques from JTV hosts and industry leaders, attend classes led by renowned experts, participate in fun games and more. To learn more and register for the event, call 1-800-913-8114.

For more information about JTV and Jewel School, please visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2539c55-7558-4a68-ab68-6367c865a6e8