PNC Bank, Pittsburgh Pirates Unite for the Annual Community Mutt Strut Benefiting Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs

Pittsburgh, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs announced the Annual Community Mutt Strut, presented by PNC Bank and sponsored by the Pittsburgh Pirates, will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Great Lawn on the North Shore. This event brings together dog lovers, supporters and community members for a day of fun, entertainment and education in support of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs and its life-changing work.

The Community Mutt Strut aims to raise awareness about the impact of medical service dogs in the lives of those living with disabilities, with a focus on U.S. military veterans and first responders.

This year’s event will feature a scenic dog-friendly walk, pet dog trick demonstrations, a dog costume contest, pet-related vendors, live music by local Southern classic rock band Shady Mugs, food trucks and activities for the whole family.

“We’re thrilled to once again host the Community Mutt Strut, and we’re especially grateful for the support of PNC Bank and the Pittsburgh Pirates, who share our dedication to improving the lives of those in need through the unique bond between humans and canines,” said Carol Borden, founder and CEO of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.

Statistics show approximately 22 military veterans die by suicide each day, and the COVID-19 pandemic only heightened this crisis. Once paired with a Guardian Angels Medical Service Dog, the suicide rate in recipients drops to zero.

“PNC is honored to once again join forces with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs for this meaningful event,” said Stacy Juchno, general auditor for PNC. “We’ve seen firsthand how this work changes lives as many of our employees and those in our communities have benefited from pairing with medical service dogs. We look forward to ushering in the next chapter of the Community Mutt Strut in Pittsburgh with terrific organizations like the Pirates.”

As part of the Pirates’ sponsorship, the Pirates are offering a group ticket option for that evening’s game that includes Loaded Value and a donation to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. The Pirates play the New York Yankees at 6:35 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16. All are welcome to purchase tickets, whether or not they are attending the Community Mutt Strut.

“The Pirates are continually committed to making a lasting, positive impact to individuals in our community, and we’re proud to do that by joining our partner, PNC Bank, in support of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs for such a worthwhile event,” said Travis Williams, president of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that has been training and pairing medical service dogs with individuals in need since 2010. These highly skilled dogs are trained to mitigate the challenges of an individual’s disabilities while providing companionship and support, helping them regain their independence and enhance their quality of life.

Participants and supporters of the Community Mutt Strut can register online at www.medicalservicedogs.org or in person on the day of the event. All proceeds will benefit Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs and its ongoing mission to train and provide medical service dogs to those in need.

For more information about Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs and the Community Mutt Strut, including the online silent auction taking place from Sept. 13-16, please visit the Community Mutt Strut website or the Facebook event page .

About the Pittsburgh Pirates





Now in their 137th National League season, and 141st overall, the Pittsburgh Pirates have a lasting and deep commitment to the Pittsburgh region that continues to grow stronger each season. The Pirates celebrate a rich history filled with five World Series Championships, legendary players and some of baseball’s most dramatic games and moments. The Pirates continue to build upon that rich history with an exciting, young team playing its home games at PNC Park, widely considered the Best Ballpark in America. While the organization has led countless community endeavors since its inception, the Pirates formed Pirates Charities in 2006 to make an even deeper, positive impact on the lives of others.

About PNC Bank





PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com

About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to training and providing medical service dogs for individuals living with disabilities, with a focus on U.S. military veterans and first responders. With an emphasis on enhancing the lives and independence of their recipients, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs has successfully paired hundreds of dogs with deserving individuals, making a positive impact on families and communities across the nation.

