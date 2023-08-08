Endonovo’s Breaking Barriers in With Patented Medical Technologies: 2023 Bi-Annual Update

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) -- commercial developer of medical technology-- is proud to announce a series of advancements in the first half of 2023.



The Company has made significant strides in multiple areas of sales, marketing, branding, management and financing. These milestones give management confidence for sustained growth and substantial revenues. The Company is focusing on its FDA Cleared Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field (PEMF) technologies and the telehealth industries.

Hiring President to Guide SofPulse® Global Growth

Endonovo's hiring of Ira Weisberg as President and Chief Commercial Officer in December 2022 has proven to be successful. The strategic hiring of Weisberg to lead sales, marketing and brand initiatives is set to drive Endonovo's expansion and distribution efforts.

Weisberg’s distinguished career spans over four decades in healthcare and pharmaceutical management, business development, finance, sales and marketing. He brings a wealth of expertise to the table and has helped to propel Endonovo's non-opioid pain management initiatives and the expansion of PEMF therapies both domestically and internationally.

Market Penetration and Brand Expansion

Endonovo is successfully expanding its reach to new regions and increasing brand awareness domestically and internationally. The Company's innovative approach to pain relief and non-opioid alternatives has garnered widespread attention in expanding medical markets. The Company has been successful in expanding contracts to grow market and brand initiatives to better service in-patient, out-patient, wellness and direct-to-consumer markets.

“Management believes that the actions taken during the first two quarters of 2023 have strategically positioned our products to make substantial revenues in the growing $400 billion pain/telehealth markets,” Weisberg stated.

Expanded Distribution for Veterans and Military Personnel

Endonovo continues to be dedicated to supporting veterans and active-duty military personnel who have served our nation with honor and dedication. In the first quarter of 2023, we solidified a strategic partnership with Academy Medical, a leading distribution company, serving Veterans and Dept of Defense patients. The Veteran Health Administration (VA) is its largest customer.

The agreement can help to play a pivotal role in delivering essential PEMF- therapies and medical products to government facilities. To prepare for scalable growth, Endonovo is in the process of building dedicated sales and marketing initiatives to support the growth of its expanded distribution contracts.

"We are thrilled with the progress we have made in the last six months, and we remain steadfast in our mission to transform pain and inflammation relief and develop telehealth solutions. With our pioneering PEMF technology and strategic initiatives, we are poised for continued growth and success,” Weisberg said.

Scientific Research and Advancements in Patent Technology

The Company looks to continue its research and development efforts to develop through its PEMF patents to address Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and reduce inflammation symptoms related to Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and ischemic stroke.

Present and past studies utilizing SofPulse® at highly regarded institutions, including Stanford University and Columbia University, further demonstrate our commitment to evidence-driven medical solutions.

Our ongoing scientific research has positioned us to seize new revenue opportunities in the rapidly expanding CNS and TBI global treatment markets. According to Grand View Research, the global market for CNS therapeutics was valued at $116.2 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028, reaching $214.8 billion in 2028. The market for TBI treatment alone is estimated to surge from $3.1 billion in 2021 to $4.5 billion in 2026, as reported by Global Market Estimates.

Advancement of TBI Research

Over the past six months, SofPulse® PEMF Therapy has garnered overwhelmingly positive responses from renowned clinical researchers and top global cognitive institutes to evaluate the incredible potential in alleviating TBI symptoms. Proposed studies aim to target acute head injuries, including concussions and Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS), with expected results to alleviate headaches, dizziness and cognitive impairment.

Endonovo influencer David Irving, a former NFL Dallas Cowboy and Las Vegas Raider Defensive lineman, brings personal experience to the forefront. Having faced over 20 concussions by the age of 26, David joins us to recruit fellow athletes experiencing ongoing TBI symptoms for our transformative studies.

Empowering Healthcare Solutions Worldwide

Endonovo's international expansion strategy is accelerating. In partnership with an international distribution company, EverMed Inc, we eagerly await Taiwan FDA approval to bring the groundbreaking SofPulse® medical device to the country. Our distribution efforts in Mexico and Costa Rica have already resulted in substantial orders, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue.

Moving forward, the Company’s sights are set on expansion into key markets such as: Australia, South America, Europe, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore. Initial response and contract negotiations have exhibited that the global medical markets are taking notice of our innovative pain relief solutions and non-opioid alternatives. Endonovo looks to expand international distribution efforts and believes they will be driving our mission to revolutionize healthcare accessibility worldwide. Together with our international partners, we are poised to shape a healthier, pain-free future for people across the globe.

Telehealth Offers Healthcare Access Anywhere, Anytime

The future of healthcare is taking a bold leap forward with Endonovo's telehealth initiative. Over the first half of 2023, we have achieved significant milestones in designing and developing a comprehensive telemedicine platform set to redefine how medical services and cutting-edge devices reach the masses.

Through our telehealth platform, veterans, active-duty personnel, and civilians alike will have seamless access to medical guidance and advanced pain management solutions from the comfort of their homes or “on the go”. To realize this ambitious endeavor, Endonovo has partnered with a leading telehealth developer known for pioneering transformative solutions in the Telemedicine Industry.

Weisberg concluded his review of the first half of 2023: “SofPulse® is the only FDA-cleared, non-narcotic, holistic pain-relieving product able to get pain sufferers back to their lives faster with an improved quality of life. Our PEMF therapies bolster our belief that better access to our therapies will lead us to live better lives.”

About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is currently structured into two divisions: Legacy – a commercial-stage developer primarily of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices for pain relief, general wellness and wound curatives with many of its products marketed under the SofPulse® brand name; and its Build Up Strategy – acquiring complementary specialty service providers of profitable biotechnology and specialty construction companies.

