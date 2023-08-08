Securing the Future: Cloud Storage Vulnerabilities Propel Access Control and Authentication Market Beyond US$ 28.1 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

In the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity, the Access Control and Authentication Market is poised to achieve remarkable growth, surpassing the significant milestone of $28.1 billion by the year 2033. As the cloud storage realm emerges as a prime target for relentless cyberattacks, the market finds itself in a pivotal role of safeguarding digital assets. This evolution underscores the urgent need for cutting-edge Access Control and Authentication solutions that can fortify cloud storage infrastructures against potential breaches.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the worldwide Access Control and Authentication Market is anticipated to increase between 2023 and 2033 at a CAGR of 7.6%. It is expected that it will surpass US$ 28.1 billion in 2033 from the US$ 13.5 billion reported in 2023.



In the review period, the market is set to provide an absolute dollar potential of US$ 14.6 billion. By 2022, its valuation had reached about US$ 12.2 billion.

Ensuring Data Security in the Cloud: Addressing Security Concerns

Although cloud services have several advantages, security concerns can occasionally arise. By 2033, businesses will be moving more and more of their data and software to the cloud. Strong Access Control and Authentication solutions are likely to be in great demand as a result in order to ensure data security in these open environments.

Elevate Your Understanding: Request a Sample Report to Stay Ahead in the Access Control and Authentication Market:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17851

An important part of communication and interaction in cloud services is provided by application programming interfaces (APIs). These APIs could, however, be vulnerable to attacks if they are not appropriately protected. It is necessary to apply the right permission and verification procedures to prevent unauthorized access to and abuse of APIs.

Cybercriminals might target usernames and passwords used to log into cloud services. Phishing attempts, credential stuffing, or bad password management can all lead to unauthorized access to cloud storage accounts.

Mitigating Risks with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Strong Password Requirements

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) will be required by organizations to lessen this risk. In order to reduce these risks, they are also set to adopt strong password requirements and teach users security best practices.

Identity and access management, also known as IAM, is crucial to cloud security. Organizations must create solid IAM rules in order to manage user identities, positions, and rights in their cloud environments.

Applying the idea of limiting privilege might also be necessary. They might concentrate on creating tasks and privilege levels depending on work responsibilities at the same time. In order to stop cyberattacks, access privileges will be constantly evaluated and upgraded.

Key Takeaways from Access Control and Authentication Market Study:

China Access Control and Authentication industry is likely to witness a CAGR of 8.5% in the assessment period.

The United States Access Control and Authentication industry is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 4.0 billion in the review period.

In terms of technology, the biometrics segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Based on application, the residential & commercial segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period.

Japan and South Korea Access Control and Authentication industry is anticipated to witness CAGRs of 7.0% and 8.0%, respectively from 2023 to 2033.



Customize your report by selecting specific countries or regions and Save 30%: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17851

Competitive Landscape and Top Companies Market Share:

Leading suppliers of Access Control and Authentication solutions would provide cloud-based options to give their clients scalable and adaptable services. Cloud computing solutions would make access simple and universal. They can also decrease the requirement for infrastructure on-premises and offer real-time upgrades & monitoring.

Solution providers are further putting more emphasis on providing smooth connectivity with a variety of systems, platforms, and applications. They would be able to accommodate several client needs and improve the user experience if they were compatible with diverse devices & protocols.

In order to make their solutions simpler to use and maintain, a few other businesses place a strong emphasis on intuitive and user-friendly interfaces. User satisfaction could be increased through self-service alternatives for end users and simplified administrative dashboards.

Access management and authentication systems are further expected to be used in blockchain technology. Offering decentralized and tamper-proof authentication techniques might be beneficial for leading players.

For instance,

It was revealed that Anviz would introduce its latest OSDP-powered access control systems in July 2023. New items include the C2KA-OSDP RFID keypad reader and the SAC921 single-door access controller. Both systems strive to give clients peace of mind and assurance while delivering a complete security solution for the modern world.

Stytch's platform, which now provides B2C authentication, unveiled B2B authentication in May 2023. Thanks to this innovative solution, companies can now add verification to their B2B products and platforms without having to design it themselves.

Top Companies in Access Control and Authentication Market:

Bosch Security and Safety Systems Panasonic Corporation Thales Honeywell Commercial Security Axis Communications AB Genetec Inc. Identiv, Inc. Suprema, Inc. NEC Corporation ASSA ABLOY AMAG Technology, Inc. Johnson Controls International Plc Sensory, Inc.



Purchase now to gain unprecedented access to market share analysis and dominate the competition! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17851

Find More Valuable Insights into Access Control and Authentication Market Report

The research report analyzes the global demand for Access Control and Authentication. The global neutron detectors market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for Access Control and Authentication has been analyzed based on technology (biometrics, smart card, electronics locks & doors, magnetic stripe), component (hardware, software, services), application (residential & commercial, government & public sector, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, military & defense, manufacturing, hospitality, education), and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply-side and demand factors.

By Technology:

Biometrics Fingerprint Recognition Face Recognition IRIS Recognition Voice Recognition Others

Smart Card Contact Card Proximity Card

Electronics Locks and Doors

Magnetic Stripe





By Component:

Hardware Readers Serial Access Controllers IP Access Controllers Integrated Solutions

Software

Services Support & Maintenance Installation & Integration





By Application:

Residential & Commercial

Government & Public Sector

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Education

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

Safety Relays Market Size: The safety relays industry is projected to expand at 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2023 to 2033, states Future Market Insights (FMI). Revenue is poised to increase from US$ 630.3 billion in 2023 to US$ 1.4 billion by 2033.

Currency Counting Machines Market Share: The global currency counting machines market leads to an estimated CAGR of 4.9% in the global market, during the forecast period and registers a revenue valued at US$ 231.4 million in 2023

Disposable Protective Apparel Market Overview: The disposable protective apparel market is estimated at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The market is likely to be valued at US$ 2,325.7 million in 2023 and is anticipated at US$ 3,475.9 million by 2033.

Explosion Proof Equipment Market Review: The global explosion proof equipment market is expected to expand from US$ 7,520.18 million in 2023 to US$ 10,160.5 million by 2033.

Evaporative Condensing Units Market Forecast : The global evaporative condensing units market size is forecast to increase from US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.7 billion by 2033.

Rescue Hoist System Market Analysis: The rescue hoist system market is anticipated to flourish at an average CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 and 2033.

Dust Extractor Market Outlook: The global dust extractor market is anticipated at US$ 2.2 billion in 2022. Demand is likely to remain high for dust extractor during the assessment period. This is due to the increased application in end-use industries and garnering US$ 5.3 billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Combi Ovens Market Key Trends: The global combi ovens market is anticipated at US$ 1.9 billion in 2022. Demand is likely to remain high for combi ovens during the assessment period. This is due to the increased demand for technologically advanced kitchen equipment’s and garnering US$ 5.8 billion in 2033.

Motor Generator Set Market Sales: The global motor generator set market is anticipated at US$ 2.6 billion in 2022. Demand is likely to remain high for motor generator set during the assessment period. This is due to the increased demand for energy efficiency and garnering US$ 4.5 billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Demand: The global subsea navigation and tracking market size is projected to be worth US$ 2,058.5 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 5,184.4 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com