Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Likely to Total US$ 73.2 billion by 2031, Rising at a CAGR of 36.5%: TMR Report

Surge in the adoption of connected cars and development of autonomous vehicles are offering lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the automotive active health monitoring system industry

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive active health monitoring system market is anticipated to incline at a whopping 36.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, expected to reach a valuation of US$ 73.2 billion. An automotive active health monitoring system is a technology that monitors the driver's health and wellness in real time while driving.



The system can be found on a dashboard, steering wheel, or close to the seatbelt. It uses various sensors, cameras, and other monitoring devices to collect data about the driver's physical and mental condition and provide alerts or warnings if any potential health issues are detected.

Vehicle active health monitoring systems employ biometric feedback sensors to keep track of driver health. These systems monitor various parameters such as signs of exhaustion, distraction, and drowsiness.

Vehicle active health monitoring systems can also improve the driving experience by providing personalized recommendations to drivers based on their physical and mental state.

Chronic illness is a major cause of road accidents. In 2012, 117 million people in the U.S. suffered from one or more chronic health conditions and one in four adults had two or more chronic health conditions. Around 45% of adults are struggling with chronic illnesses such as blood pressure or diabetes. Hence, auto manufacturers are offering active health monitoring systems that can measure all the necessary parameters such as blood pressure, body temperature, and pulse of the driver.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 4.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 73.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 36.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 230 Pages Market Segmentation By Location, By Component, By Vehicle, By Application, By Deployment Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered TATA Elxsi, Acellent Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Questex LLC, Hoana Medical, Kritikal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., LORD, MicroStrain Sensing Systems, Faurecia, Plessey Semiconductors

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2022, the market for automotive active health monitoring system was valued at US$ 4.4 billion

By 2023-end, the market is expected to generate a valuation of US$ 6.01 billion

By vehicle, applications are expected to surge in passenger cars from 2023 to 2031

Automotive active health monitoring systems for measuring pulse rates are expected to be highly sought-after

Based on deployment, cloud-based solutions are gathering momentum

From 2023 to 2031, the market is expected to grow by over 12x

Key Trends Influencing Automotive Health Monitoring Systems Market Growth

The increasing frequency of road accidents is a major driver encouraging the adoption of automotive health monitoring systems. Approximately 4,000 accidents are caused by crashes involving trucks and buses each year in the United States

About 10% to 12% of these accidents involve fatigued drivers. It is thus becoming important to measure the overall mental and physical health parameters to determine who is capable enough to drive such vehicles

Major OEMs in the automotive sector are integrating robust driver health monitoring systems into their vehicles. These systems integrate driver information, such as wearable devices used, primary care, and prescription details, into vehicle information, environmental data, and mobile. This helps indicate precise driver health.



Regional Landscape of the Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market

Europe is expected to dominate the global landscape from 2023 to 2031. An increase in awareness about the importance of health and wellness, advancements in technology, and a shift toward preventive healthcare are driving the market dynamics.

Prominent countries in the Asia Pacific are witnessing an increase in the number of vehicle owners. This is leading to a surge in awareness about the importance of driver health, thereby fuelling the demand for active health monitoring systems.

Competitive Landscape

In Transparency Market Research’s report on automotive active health monitoring systems, the following players are profiled:

TATA Elxsi

Acellent Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Questex LLC

Hoana Medical

Kritikal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems

Faurecia

Plessey Semiconductors



The presence of a handful of market players suggests that the industry is quite consolidated. These players rely on a host of expansion strategies, including the introduction of new software, collaborations with key service and automotive providers, and acquisitions.

Key Market Developments

In June 2023, TATA Elxsi introduced its global intelligence operator assistance systems in India. The system over time will be deployed in geo-fenced sectors including mining, ports, agriculture, and airports. Presently, this system is utilized in passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

introduced its global intelligence operator assistance systems in India. The system over time will be deployed in geo-fenced sectors including mining, ports, agriculture, and airports. Presently, this system is utilized in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has announced a collaboration with Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors in August 2023. Together, they are likely to formulate a company aimed at advancing the adoption of RSIC-V globally through next-generation hardware development. The initial application focus will be automotive but with an eventual expansion to include mobile and IoT.

Market Segmentation

By Location

Driver Seat

Dashboard

By Component

Sensors

Others Processor Network and Bus Software Infotainment System Camera





By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan SUV

Commercial Vehicle



By Application

Pulse

Blood Sugar Level

Blood Pressure

Others

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



