Boston Hemp Inc. Releases Hemp Derived THCa Diamonds Through Nationwide Distribution

BOSTON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Boston Hemp Inc., a leading provider of premium hemp products, is proud to announce the nationwide release of its highly anticipated THCa diamonds.

What are THCa diamonds? Well ... THCa diamonds are a pure and potent form of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, which has been known for its potential powerful therapeutic properties. These diamonds are a game-changer for those seeking a stronger, more effective form of hemp extract. THCa diamond legality is protected as a hemp derivative under the 2018 farm bill act signed into law.

Boston Hemp Inc.'s THCa diamonds are made using only the highest quality hemp plants, carefully selected for their cannabinoid content and grown using sustainable, organic farming practices. The extraction process is rigorously tested to ensure the purest and most potent product possible.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our THCa diamonds to customers across the country," said Brandon Gadles, CEO of Boston Hemp Inc. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a product that exceeds expectations in terms of purity, potency and overall quality. We believe our THCa diamonds, as well as our THCa flower, will be a game-changer for anyone seeking a powerful and effective hemp extract."

The release of Boston Hemp Inc.'s THCa diamonds is a major milestone for the company, which has quickly become a leader in the hemp industry. The company's commitment to quality, sustainability and transparency has earned it a loyal following of customers and industry partners.

Boston Hemp Inc.'s THCa diamonds are now available for purchase through nationwide distribution. For more information on the product and where to buy it, visit Boston Hemp Inc.'s website at www.bostonhempinc.com .

About Boston Hemp Inc.

Boston Hemp started in 2018 after CEO Brandon Gadles and his close friend, Kevin Coyle, saw the benefits of CBD in their sick parent’s pain management issues while battling critical illnesses. Brandon’s mother was coping with chemotherapy’s side effects while fighting stage-four lung cancer, while Kevin’s father had been struggling with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). After establishing Boston Hemp Inc., Brandon’s father was also diagnosed with cancer and began to use CBD. Even though Kevin’s father soon lost his life to ALS, the two founders saw the positive effect of CBD products and established Boston Hemp to provide the same products that helped their three parents brave through life’s most challenging ordeals. Boston Hemp’s farms strive to grow the best CBD rich hemp in the country. They also search out and procure the best products on the market that are not made in-house to ensure they offer high quality products that match their own growing and manufacturing standards. Each of their shipments includes access to the full lab report of every product with complete COA statistics including CBD, Delta 8 and 9 THC, HHC, THCo, and THCa, as well as the origin of the product.

To learn more, visit: www.bostonhempinc.com .