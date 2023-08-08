3D Bioprinting Market Report, Key Segmentation, Growth Factors and Opportunities 2023-2028

3D Bioprinting Market

3D bioprinting refers to the medical application of 3D printers for fabricating biological tissues and organs through the layering of living cells.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “3D Bioprinting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on 3D bioprinting industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global 3D bioprinting market size reached US$ 1,032 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,621 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during 2023-2028.

What is 3D bioprinting?

3D bioprinting is a revolutionary technology that combines the principles of 3D printing with biotechnology to create living tissues and organs. Using specialized bio inks composed of living cells, growth factors, and biomaterials, bioprinters can precisely deposit layer-by-layer structures, mimicking the complexity of native tissues. This breakthrough has enormous potential in regenerative medicine, enabling the fabrication of personalized implants, tissue patches, and organs for transplantation. 3D bioprinting is also a powerful tool for drug testing, disease modeling, and studying biological processes.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the 3D bioprinting industry?

The global market is majorly driven by rapid innovations and improvements in bioprinting technology, including printing techniques, materials, and software. In line with this, the increasing demand for regenerative medicine solutions, such as tissue engineering and organ transplantation, is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for drug testing and discovery is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the ability to create patient-specific tissues and organs through bioprinting can revolutionize personalized medicine and healthcare, catalyzing the market. Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the shortage of available organ transplants are propelling the market. Besides, the heavy investments from governments, research institutions, and private companies are fueling research and development in the 3D bioprinting field. This, in turn, offers numerous opportunities for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• 3D Systems Inc.

• Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

• Cellink, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

• EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.)

• GeSiM – Gesellschaft für Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH

• Materialise

• Organovo Holdings Inc.

• Poietis, RegenHU

• Stratasys Ltd

3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

• 3D Bioprinters

o Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting

o Inkjet Bioprinting

o Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting

o Laser-assisted Bioprinting

o Others

• Scaffolds

• Biomaterials

o Living Cells

o Hydrogels

o Extracellular Matrices

o Others

Breakup by Application:

• Research

• Drug Research

• Regenerative Medicine

• 3D Cell Culture

• Clinical

• Skin

• Bone and Cartilage

• Blood Vessels

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Research Organization and Academic Institutes

• Biopharmaceuticals Companies

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

