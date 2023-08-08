Electrifying the Drive : Examining the Electric Vehicle Transmission Market Forecast, 2020-2027

Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market by Type, Vehicle Type, and Transmission System: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,”

The global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market was valued at $4.51 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.08 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 27.3%.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market share in 2019, whereas the market in India is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Electric vehicles are unique in terms of transmission as they do not have the feature of multi-speed gearbox as compared to conventional petrol or diesel vehicles. Electric vehicles can work on single gear and exhibit significantly fast acceleration. For instance, Tesla Model S Performance can reach from 0-60 mph in just 2.4 seconds, which makes it faster than most of the supercars present in the market. Typically, electric vehicles can make revolutions up to 20,000 rpm, which is much higher than the common 4,000-6,000 rpm limit that is found in conventional cars. The important advantage of electric vehicles is that they are power-efficient throughout this rev range, which means that they do not have to be in a small narrow rev band to achieve optimum performance.

Electric vehicles work on a single gear system; however, there are some applications where electric vehicles come with multi-speed gear box. In Formula E, the series of electric single-seater race, there are teams that incorporated multi-speed gearbox for their vehicles.

Manufacturers in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market size are launching new transmission systems with advancements and innovations in the system. For instance, an engineering firm, GKN Driveline, launched new two-geared eTwisterX electric driveline. This system is significantly smaller and designed to fit from small cars, such as VW e-up!, to large plug-in hybrid vehicles such as Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. In addition, introduction of second gear allows faster acceleration and top-speed than single speed electric drive units. Electric vehicle operates in the first gear for low-speed acceleration, which helps the launch quicker. When on the motorway, the vehicle is projected to automatically shift to the second gear for higher top speed.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

Based on type, the multi speed segment is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate in global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market.

Based on vehicle type, the commercial electric vehicle segment is expected to experience remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Based on transmission system, the automatic transmission segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to register lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The key players in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market analysis are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc, Continental AG, Dana Limited, Eaton, JATCO Ltd., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and others.

