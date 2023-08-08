Submit Release
Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, Aug. 8

Posted on: August 08, 2023


CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Aug. 8, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1401 Bayou Road, Clear Lake. 

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2024-3

Approve Minutes of the
Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Commission Meeting

Approved

Cindy Dorhout,
Commission assistant,
515-239-1067

C-2024-4

Commission Guidebook

Approved

Charese E. Yanney, chair

FO-2024-5

Transfer of Jurisdiction of Iowa 906 in Council Bluffs

Approved

Tony Gustafson, director
Field Operations Division,
515-239-1430

TD-2024-6

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Bondurant

Approved

Deb Arp, team leader,
Systems Planning Bureau
515-239-1681

TD-2024-7

Fiscal Year 2024 State Aviation Program

Approved
(Link to news release)

Shane Wright,
Modal Transportation Bureau,
515-239-1048

TD-2024-8

Public Transit Infrastructure Grant Program Funding Recommendations

Approved
(Link to news release)

Brent Paulsen, Modal Transportation Bureau,
515-239-1132

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types:1) Immediate Opportunity and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Bondurant: A funding commitment from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for this Iowa Certified Site through the RISE Local Development program to assist in construction of approximately 1,560 feet of Campus Drive, 2,180 feet of the relocated Pleasant Street and 2nd Street NE, and a 370-foot left-turn lane on Campus Drive within the certified site area located on the east side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to the Myers Industrial certified site of more than 66 acres for general industrial purposes. The estimated total RISE-eligible project cost is $3,675,594 and the estimated RISE grant is $2,205,356 or up to 60 percent of the total RISE-eligible project cost, whichever is less. The actual award amount is subject to change as project plans are finalized. The certification for this site expires Aug. 2, 2025.

