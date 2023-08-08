Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, Aug. 8

Posted on: August 08, 2023

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Aug. 8, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1401 Bayou Road, Clear Lake.

Order Number Title Action taken Presenter D-2024-3 Approve Minutes of the

Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Commission Meeting Approved Cindy Dorhout,

Commission assistant,

515-239-1067 C-2024-4 Commission Guidebook Approved Charese E. Yanney, chair FO-2024-5 Transfer of Jurisdiction of Iowa 906 in Council Bluffs Approved Tony Gustafson, director

Field Operations Division,

515-239-1430 TD-2024-6 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Bondurant Approved Deb Arp, team leader,

Systems Planning Bureau

515-239-1681 TD-2024-7 Fiscal Year 2024 State Aviation Program Approved

(Link to news release) Shane Wright,

Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-239-1048 TD-2024-8 Public Transit Infrastructure Grant Program Funding Recommendations Approved

(Link to news release) Brent Paulsen, Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-239-1132

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types:1) Immediate Opportunity and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Bondurant: A funding commitment from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for this Iowa Certified Site through the RISE Local Development program to assist in construction of approximately 1,560 feet of Campus Drive, 2,180 feet of the relocated Pleasant Street and 2nd Street NE, and a 370-foot left-turn lane on Campus Drive within the certified site area located on the east side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to the Myers Industrial certified site of more than 66 acres for general industrial purposes. The estimated total RISE-eligible project cost is $3,675,594 and the estimated RISE grant is $2,205,356 or up to 60 percent of the total RISE-eligible project cost, whichever is less. The actual award amount is subject to change as project plans are finalized. The certification for this site expires Aug. 2, 2025.

