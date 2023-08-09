DigiEduHack 2023 Days: Unleashing Innovation in Digital Education

Putting people at the centre of digital education Whether you're a coding genius or have no tech skills, an experienced educator or a real newbie, an innovator, a policymaker, public authority or non-profit organisation, or just a person passionate about digital education, join us today!

DigiEduHack is putting a spotlight on an issue crucial for Europe: education, digital competences and skills are essential to give every individual an equal chance to thrive in life.” — EC Vice-President, Margaritis Schinas

BRUXELLES, BéLGICA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Education Hackathon (DigiEduHack), the open-for-everyone global hackathon for digital education, is today announcing the highly anticipated DigiEduHack 2023 Days, set to take place from 6 - 13 November 2023. This 8-day-long event will bring together participants from around Europe and the world to collaboratively tackle the most pressing challenges in digital education and showcase their innovative solutions.

DigiEduHack is a flagship initiative of the European Commission Digital Education Action Plan for 2021-2027. With its annual theme ‘Putting people at the center of digital education’, the initiative also contributes to the European Year of Skills, by promoting digital literacy, skills and empowerment at all levels of education and training.

The completion of the DigiEduHack 2023 Days will be marked by the Main Stage Event on 13 November in Madrid. Hosted by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Main Stage Event will celebrate the exceptional ideas and solutions developed by participants during the DigiEduHack 2023 Days.

Organisations working in the field of education and training, public authorities, NGOs or private companies can host local DigiEduHack events in their community. By doing so, they provide a platform for local talent to connect with peers from around the world with the purpose of finding solutions to the challenge set by the host organisation. The local hackathons must have a total duration of 24 hours but can span, for example, 2 days of 12 hours each within the 8-day period and can be held onsite, hybrid or online. At the end of the competition, four teams will become DigiEduHack Global winners.

European Commission Vice-President for Promoting our European way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, said: “DigiEduHack is putting a spotlight on an issue crucial for Europe: education, digital competences and skills are essential to give every individual an equal chance to thrive in life. Currently, only 54% of Europe’s citizens have basic digital skills, and more than a third of Europe’s workers lack the digital skills required in most jobs. Together we need to do more through education to ensure digital literacy, skills and empowerment.”

"We are delighted to be entrusted with the responsibility of organising the upcoming editions of DigiEduHack," said Giorgia Capasso, Director Client Services at cecoforma, a renowned leader in event management, selected to run the next three editions of DigiEduHack. "DigiEduHack serves as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in digital education, and we are committed to creating impactful and transformative experiences for participants. We look forward to fostering an environment where innovative ideas can flourish and contribute to the advancement of digital education."

"I would encourage everyone to host or participate in DigiEduHack, as it presents a remarkable opportunity for students, teachers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to collaborate, co-create, and tackle real-world digital education challenges," said Tomi Kauppinen, the head of Aalto Online Learning, Aalto University, DigiEduHack Host 2020.

Hosts and participants are encouraged to register on the website respectively by the end of September and October.

About DigiEduHack:

DigiEduHack is the global hackathon for digital education, bringing together participants from all backgrounds to develop innovative solutions to today's most pressing educational challenges. With events held around the world, DigiEduHack provides a unique platform for collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship in education. As a flagship initiative of the European Commission under the Digital Education Action Plan, DigiEduHack aims to promote user-driven innovation and creativity across a broad range of education and training organisations and stakeholders.