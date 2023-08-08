NA Chairman meets Malaysian, Cambodian legislative leaders in Jakarta

VIETNAM, August 8 - JAKARTA – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ held separate meetings in Jakarta on Monday with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato’ Johari Bin Abdul and Vice President of the Cambodian Senate Kittisangkahabindit Tep Ngorn.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).

Huệ spoke highly of Malaysia’s contributions to the AIPA-44, particularly the speaker’s speech, adding that the relationship between the two legislative bodies should be further promoted to match the Việt Nam-Malaysia strategic partnership, especially in the exchange of delegations at all levels and the sharing of experiences.

Affirming that Việt Nam highly values Malaysia's role and position in the region, the NA Chairman said the two countries still have a lot of room for potential and cooperation in many fields through various channels.

Huệ invited Johari Bin Abdul to visit Việt Nam soon in order to discuss measures to strengthen parliamentary collaboration, share experiences in relevant activities and issues of mutual interest, and continue promoting the close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums such as the AIPA, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and supporting each other's position on regional and international issues of shared concern.

The Malaysian speaker said that Việt Nam and Malaysia have a lot of opportunities to promote bilateral cooperation, and his country will make the most of them to cooperate with Việt Nam in various fields.

Accepting Huệ’s invitation, he affirmed that he will pay an official visit to Việt Nam at an appropriate time.

Earlier, at Huệ’s meeting with the Cambodian legislator, the two sides expressed their delight at the development of the fine neighbourliness, time-tested friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, reflected through regular high-level contacts, all-level delegation exchanges, and good economic cooperation.

Kittisangkahabindit Tep Ngorn stressed that Cambodia always bears in mind Việt Nam’s support and help for it to get rid of the Pol Pot genocidal regime. He showed his belief that the traditional friendship between the two nations will develop further in the coming time.

As Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on Monday signed a Royal Decree appointing Dr. Hun Manet as the Prime Minister in the new tenure, the Vietnamese top legislator said he believes a Cambodian cabinet will soon be consolidated.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach great importance to strengthening and developing the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability with Cambodia; and stand shoulder to shoulder with and support the nation building and development of Cambodia, for the prosperity of each country, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world. – VNS