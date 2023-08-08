PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 8, 2023 Cayetano to Filipino youth: You have a purpose, don't let anyone step on your dream Senator Alan Peter S. Cayetano on Tuesday encouraged Filipino college graduates to embrace their "unique selling point" as they join the workforce, saying God made them "for a special purpose." "In navigating this world, remember you're unique... Everything about you, hinandmade ng Panginoon 'yan. May ipapagawa sa'yo," Cayetano told hundreds of college graduates of the Southville International School and Colleges in his speech during their commencement exercises on August 8, 2023. The commencement exercise was also attended by Former Senator Francis Pangilinan and SISC's Chairman of the Board Dr. Peter P. Laurel. The senator, whose leadership is based on Christian faith and values, urged the graduates to listen to what their "heart and mind" are saying and not to be swayed by negative opinions. "Don't let anyone step on your dreams and tell you na y'ung special purpose mo wala doon," he told them. "We are fractions in one whole. Iba-iba ang talent natin. Just like an orchestra, iba-iba ang talent natin." Cayetano also said education is important in fulfilling their unique purpose because it is where they get trained, acquire new skills, and hone their talents. He urged them to get their parents' and religious leaders' support for their passion, even though they may sometimes find themselves disagreeing with them. He said their elders only desire to "preserve" them and protect them from the harsh realities of the world. He challenged the graduates to continue learning and to "personally discover" how "seeking God's Kingdom and righteousness" leads to the fulfillment of their personal goals in life. Cayetano also expressed hope in the next generation, saying they hold the future of the country in their hands. "We, the senators, are excited to see what the future holds for you," he said. Cayetano sa kabataang Pilipino: May layunin ka, huwag hayaang may tumapak sa iyong pangarap Hinikayat ni Senador Alan Peter S. Cayetano nitong Martes ang kabataang Pilipinong nagsipagtapos sa kolehiyo na yakapin ang kanilang "unique selling point" sa paghahanap nila ng trabaho dahil may "special purpose" na itinakda ang Diyos para sa bawat isa. "In navigating this world, remember you're unique... Everything about you, hinandmade ng Panginoon 'yan. May ipapagawa sa'yo," ani Cayetano sa kanyang talumpati sa harap ng daan-daang mga college graduate ng Southville International School and Colleges (SISC) sa kanilang commencement exercises noong August 8, 2023. Ang seremonya ay dinaluhan din nina dating Senador Francis Pangilinan at Chairman of the Board ng SISC na si Dr. Peter P. Laurel. Hinikayat ng faith-based at values-oriented leader na si Cayetano ang mga nagsipagtapos na makinig sa sinasabi ng kanilang "puso at isipan" at huwag magpadala sa mga negatibong opinyon ng iba. "Don't let anyone step on your dreams and tell you na y'ung special purpose mo wala doon," aniya. "We are fractions in one whole. Iba-iba ang talent natin. Just like an orchestra, iba-iba ang talent natin." Sinabi rin ni Cayetano na mahalaga ang edukasyon sa pagtupad nila sa kani-kanilang "special purpose" dahil dito sila nagsasanay, nagkakaroon ng mga bagong kakayahan, at nagpapaunlad ng kani-kanilang talento. Hinimok niya sila na hikayatin ang kanilang mga magulang at mga religious leader na suportahan ang kanilang "passion" lalo na kung salungat ang opinyon ng mga ito sa kanilang "calling." Aniya, nais lang naman ng mga ito na sila ay i-"preserve" o ilayo sila mula sa mga negatibong karanasan sa buhay. Hinamon ni Cayetano ang mga nagsipagtapos na huwag tumigil na matuto at personal na tuklasin kung paano nila matatagpuan ang lahat ng kanilang pangangailangan sa buhay kung sila ay "mamumuhay nang ayon sa kalooban ng Diyos." Nagpahayag din ng pag-asa si Cayetano sa susunod na henerasyon, at sinabing hawak nila ang kinabukasan ng bansa sa kanilang mga kamay. "We, the senators, are excited to see what the future holds for you," aniya.