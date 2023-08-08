ASEAN's resilient spirit of solidarity, peace and development shines on

VIETNAM, August 8 - On August 8, Việt Nam and the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorated the 56th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN.

In observance of this milestone, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn wrote an article reflecting upon recent developments and the forthcoming trajectory of the Association, as well as Việt Nam's substantial contributions to the advancement of the regional organisation.

The birth of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on August 8, 1967, marked the inception of regional cooperation and laid the groundwork for its evolution. Gradually and with purpose, ASEAN has been sowing seeds of unity, bridging divides, fostering trust, and paving a pathway toward peace, stability, cooperation, and development within Southeast Asia.

The seeds sown on that historic day have yielded remarkable outcomes; the ASEAN Community has emerged, grown robustly, and is poised to assume a central role in regional processes. ASEAN has progressively solidified its status as a bastion of peace, a focal point for growth, and a nucleus for dialogues and collaborative efforts within the region.

Advancing the ideals of dialogue and collaboration

Emerging amidst the transformation of Southeast Asia and confronting innumerable challenges and tempests from all quarters, ASEAN has come to deeply appreciate the significance of a tranquil, secure, and stable environment.

Indeed, this forms the crux of the call for prosperous development, with dialogue and cooperation emerging as the antidote. ASEAN member states are collectively addressing this imperative, with active engagement from the wider international community.

A concrete manifestation of this resolve is evident in the frameworks of conduct developed by ASEAN, which serve to shape and guide cooperative relationships towards the overarching goals of peace, stability, and shared prosperity. The Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) stands as a resolute testament to ASEAN's endeavours.

At present, the TAC, embraced by 51 participating nations, has evolved into a foundational instrument that underpins interactions and behaviours among regional countries. A growing number of nations are expressing their keen interest to participate, underscoring the enduring relevance and potency of the Treaty, as well as showcasing ASEAN's success in disseminating and upholding codes of conduct.

Another noteworthy example of ASEAN's undertakings lies in the implementation of the Declaration of Conduct in the South China Sea (DOC) and the ongoing negotiations for the Code of Conduct (COC).

These initiatives underscore ASEAN's commitment to nurturing the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) as a realm of harmony, collaboration, and sustainable advancement. Concurrently, they highlight ASEAN's dedication to fostering a culture of dialogue and consultation.

The world is in a constant state of motion, marked by numerous uncertainties. Peace transcends the mere absence of wars and conflicts; it is not an assurance that can be taken for granted.

Drawing from more than five decades of experience, ASEAN deeply comprehends that genuine peace can only be attained when there exists a shared resolve, unwavering solidarity, and a resolute determination to foster and nurture robust, stable relationships. This entails a willingness to bridge divides and assume responsibility for cooperative endeavours.

Inevitable disagreements may arise, yet the paramount principle is to exhibit sincerity and integrity, transcending self-serving calculations to unite in pursuit of the collective welfare.

A new dawn

From its inception, ASEAN has firmly anchored economy and trade as the bedrock and propellant of regional cooperation. The evolution of economic and trade interconnections was heralded by the establishment of the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA) in 1992 and the concerted drive to facilitate the unfettered movement of goods, services, and investments.

In tandem with fortifying intra-regional bonds, ASEAN has broadened its horizons to forge ties beyond its borders, positioning the ASEAN Economic Community as a nexus for intersecting multilateral cooperative accords.

The intricate web of Free Trade Agreements binding ASEAN to prominent global economies, alongside the commencement of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on January 1, 2022, exemplifies tangible contributions made by ASEAN toward cultivating a multilateral, transparent, and open trading framework within the region and globally.

Endowed with an aggregate populace of nearly 700 million and a GDP of almost US$4 trillion, ASEAN stands as an expansive, dynamic, and auspicious economic sphere. In the face of prevailing headwinds within the global economy, ASEAN has ushered in a fresh breeze, galvanising momentum and infusing the regional economy with sanguine prospects.

Amidst the somber tones of the global economic canvas, ASEAN stands out as a radiant beacon of growth and an alluring haven for investment.

Projections indicate that regional expansion will maintain its positive trajectory, with an anticipated growth rate of 4.7 per cent in 2023, surging even further to 5 per cent in 2024, a notable divergence from the global average.

ASEAN's trade in goods is poised to escalate by a substantial 15 per cent, propelling it to a valuation of $380 billion. Concurrently, there is a notable surge in foreign direct investment inflows, expected to rise by 5.5 per cent, culminating at nearly $225 billion.

In the face of prevailing overarching trends, ASEAN has swiftly pivoted, displaying innovation and ingenuity in recalibrating its collaborative methods and content, steering them towards a green, clean, and sustainable trajectory. The quest to uncover and extend collaborations in promising new domains takes centre stage, encompassing and underscoring the dialogues between ASEAN and its partner nations.

A slew of resolute measures have been enacted, including high-impact negotiations aimed at enhancing the ASEAN Trade and Goods Agreement. These negotiations are complemented by the fortification of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) spanning ASEAN's partnerships with China, South Korea, Japan, and India.

Furthermore, a raft of fresh initiatives have been introduced, among them the formulation of the ASEAN Digital Economic Framework Agreement, the Circular Economy Framework, the Blue Sea Economic Framework, and the Carbon Neutral Strategy.

These strides represent the groundwork for an agile ASEAN, proactively adapting to opportunities and confronting challenges on its path toward sustainable, inclusive development and fortified regional self-sufficiency.

Proactive, positive, responsible, and effective

Since its initial integration into ASEAN during the early stages of renewal and integration, Việt Nam's steadfast journey of nearly three decades within the association consistently exemplifies the nation's policy. Việt Nam has continually exerted effort and made significant contributions toward a cohesive and robust ASEAN that is oriented toward development.

Aligned with the principles of the Party's foreign policy, Việt Nam's steadfast adherence to the objectives outlined in Resolution 22-NQ/TW of the Politburo on international integration, combined with the determined implementation of Directive 25-CT/TW of the Secretariat focused on advancing and elevating multilateral diplomacy until 2030, has enabled Việt Nam's progressive ascent in assuming a pivotal and leading role across various domains of ASEAN collaboration.

The unwavering sense of responsibility and tangible contributions emanating from various ministries, sectors, and localities have substantiated Việt Nam's identity as an engaged, dynamic, adaptable, and innovative nation, increasingly wielding influence and authority within both the regional and global contexts.

Việt Nam's visionary initiatives, particularly as manifested through its ASEAN Chairmanship terms in 1998, 2010, and 2020, have endowed ASEAN with invaluable assets. These initiatives have imparted momentum to the ongoing drive to fortify the Community, propelling it toward a more robust and resilient state.

As succinctly affirmed by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, "Việt Nam wholeheartedly commits to safeguarding the enduring prosperity of the shared ASEAN domicile. Cooperation and affiliation within ASEAN stand as the paramount priority and strategic choice for all ASEAN nations, including Việt Nam."

With the spirit of proactive engagement, resolute participation, diligent responsibility, and effective contribution, Việt Nam pledges to stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow member nations. Together, they are resolutely determined to transform and propel ASEAN toward an era characterised by substantive breakthroughs, ultimately rendering it the true nucleus of peace, cooperation, and development. VNS