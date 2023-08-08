Submit Release
NA Chairman begins official visit to Iran

VIETNAM, August 8 - TEHRAN — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning, beginning his official visit to Iran at an invitation of Speaker of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

While there, Huệ will hold talks with his host and meet with Iranian high-ranking officials, the Chairman of the Iran-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentary Group and the President of the Iran-Việt Nam Friendship Association.

He will also attend and deliver a speech at a law and policy forum to boost economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Iran; make a presentation at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; participate in the opening ceremony of a Vietnamese culture week; and visit a number of production, economic, scientific and technological facilities in Tehran and Isfahan.

Huệ's trip is taking place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, nearly 25 years after NA Chairman Nông Đức Mạnh’s Iran visit in 1999, and five years after Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Ardeshir Larijani’s official visit to Việt Nam in April 2018.

It is expected to provide a strong impetus to elevate the bilateral relations to a new height, better tapping the existing cooperation potential in various aspects such as politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, culture, and science and technology. — VNS

