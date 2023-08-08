Southesk Gottman Pushes into Asia Energy and Metals as Rivals Pull Back
The firm collaborates with energy and metals traders to enhance the business development in the sector while other institutions are focused on different directions
Southesk Gottman, a global brokerage service provider specializing in over-the-counter derivatives within the commodity markets, today announced that is planning a push into Asia, seeking to hire metals and energy traders as it moves into the gap left by rival trading houses and the retreat of big financial institutions.
The new trading division, co-founded by veterans of the commodity markets, has invited three refined metals traders and two assistants to join the team. Other additions will likely follow in the energy sector.
Southesk Gottman has hired experienced refined metals traders as support staff there, the company announced its decision in an official statement. The trading firm is expanding its physical metals business in zinc, lead, and copper, focusing heavily on concentrates along with other products.
“We continue to look for development potential in our physical trading businesses by identifying supply chain niches", said Daniel Kim San, Chief Executive Officer at Southesk-Gottman.com “At the current time, we are finding multiple opportunities both locally and internationally.”
The expansion comes as other financial institutions have scaled back commodity trading, under pressure from regulators. These institutions plan to cut almost 20 % of their staff and reduce their presence in the metals and energy markets.
Related to Southesk Gottman’s expansion, Daniel Kim San said: “Our business is focused on three commodity segments: energy, metals, and agriculture. We are expanding in all of the three segments and we see more opportunities in Asia and beyond as we dedicate significant resources to researching the market regardless of the development cycles."
Besides, there is the aspect of the hedge funds. Others have looked to fill the gaps left by multiple financial institutions. According to market research, hedge funds have expanded into trading non-ferrous metals recently.
About Southesk Gottman
Southesk Gottman is a global brokerage service provider specializing in over-the-counter derivatives within the commodity markets. Southesk Gottman attracts and retains talented individuals from the world of trading and brokerage to provide a more bespoke, educated, and developed level of service. Southesk Gottman’s core front office team wields an impressive repertoire of 125 years combined commodity options trading experience. Our global presence allows us to provide exemplary service with execution offerings across a variety of markets. Southesk Gottman has developed an extensive network of the largest firms in the industry.
