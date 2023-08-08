Vasco Electronics Reintroduces Itself to U.S. Market

Global translation technology leader expands influence to the U.S. to connect with the world’s most wanderlust country

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , the world’s leader and manufacturer of translation technology, marks its reentry into the U.S. to provide translation solutions for Americans who have a hunger for traveling abroad. Americans are the most frequent international travelers in the world and Vasco Electronics seeks to empower everyone with a worry-free solution to aid their communication journey as they explore the globe. Accompanying this initiative is the rollout of Vasco’s new logo and visual identity.



Americans have and will continue to travel abroad more in 2023, marking the perfect time for Vasco to introduce its products to a new market of wanderlust travelers, businesspeople and those who simply want to learn another language ( U.S. Department of Homeland Security data ). Only 20 percent of the world speaks English as a primary and second language. Vasco bridges the gap, allowing travelers to communicate with locals in their native tongue.

Vasco’s universal translation devices allow nomads to connect with the world more deeply through instant voice and photo interpretation. Both the V4 and M3 devices will connect users to over 90 percent of the world by providing users with up to 108 languages and dialects while equipping them with lifetime access to the internet for translations in almost 200 countries.

“We are thrilled to bring our fresh identity to the U.S. market, while still remaining true to our brand’s values,” said Founder and CEO Maciej Góralski. “It has always been our goal to be a partner in one's travel experience and we hope American consumers can see our products as a must-have on their travels around the globe.”

For 15 years Vasco has established itself as a leading brand and provided its consumer base with superior products. With its expanded reach, Vasco refreshes its identity with an updated logo which takes inspiration from the symbol of translation, communication and dialog, “VɅ”. This symbol accentuates Vasco Electronics’ mission to provide explorers with peace of mind when traveling abroad.

“As Nelson Mandela famously stated, speaking in a language someone understands will go to his head but speaking to someone in their native tongue will reach their heart. This expression is the essence of Vasco and our devices allow adventurers to freely express themselves without having to worry about miscommunication. Our mission has always been and will always be to understand one another no matter where we are and we hope to deliver this message in as many languages as possible,” said Góralski.

To learn more about Vasco Electronics please visit https://vasco-translator.com

About Vasco Electronics

With a key mission in mind of providing everyone with a tool to communicate, Vasco Electronics has been a leader in manufacturing innovative translation technology for over 15 years. The latest devices from Vasco Electronics allow people from different countries and cultures to speak not only to each other but also communicate effectively and accurately to transcend language barriers. In 2022, the company sold 75,000 devices and increased sales by 50 percent compared to previous years and generated over $21 million in revenue. Vasco Electronics can be found around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. Follow Vasco Electronics on Instagram @VascoTranslator.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa282741-9a7d-4c47-a4ec-4c6d5811adc2

Media Contact: Alex Ballester Uproar PR for Vasco Electronics aballester@uproarpr.com