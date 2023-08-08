Semantix Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX), a leading Latin American enterprise AI platform and applications provider, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open Thursday, August 17th, 2023. On the same day, Semantix will host a conference call to discuss its financial results.



Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 17th, 2023 and will be webcast live on Semantix's Investor Relations website at ir.semantix.ai/news-events/events. Parties interested in participating via telephone may register using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on Semantix’s Investor Relations website for at least 30 days.

About Semantix

Semantix is leading Latin America fully integrated AI software platform and applications provider. Semantix has more than 300 clients with operations in approximately 15 countries using Semantix’s software and services to enhance their businesses. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Leonardo Santos. For more information, visit www.semantix.ai.

