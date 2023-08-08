Transformative Growth: Global Flip Chip Bonder Market Size to Exceed USD 356.91 Million by 2030 with 3.28% CAGR

[212 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Flip Chip Bonder Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 278.16 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 356.91 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 3.28% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., SHIBUYA CORPORATION, TLMI Corp, Flipchip International LLC, BE Semiconductor Industries N.V., TPT Wire Bonder, Flip Chip Electronics Pvt. Ltd, ficon TEC Service GmbH, Finetech, Trans Technology Pte Ltd, BESI, AMICRA Microtechnologies, ASMPT, Muehlbauer, CeNSE, Hamni, Athlete FA, CoorsTek Semiconductor, K&S, Shibaura, QP Technologies, Advotech Company Inc., SET., and others.

New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Flip Chip Bonder Market By Type (Fully Automatic And Semi-Automatic), By Application (IDMs And OSAT), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Automotive, And Aerospace & Defense), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Flip Chip Bonder Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 278.16 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 356.91 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.28% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Flip Chip Bonder? How big is the Flip Chip Bonder Industry?

Report Overview:

The global flip chip bonder market size was evaluated at $278.16 million in 2022 and is slated to hit $ 356.91 million by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 3.28% between 2023 and 2030.

Connecting dies, such as those found in semiconductor equipment, integrated chips, micro-electromechanical systems, and integrated passive devices, to one another is the purpose of a flip-chip bonder, which is a mechanism for doing so. After that, these interconnected dies are bumped with solder in order to make connections with the exterior circuitry. Additionally, a flip-chip bonder is also known as a controlled collapse chip connection and goes by the designation C4 in the industry. As a matter of fact, the introduction of new technologies such as smart manufacturing, smart grids, and smart grids will result in an increase in the need for flip-chip bonders. Flip-chip bonding makes it possible to reduce the number of times that wire bonds are required.

The study on the market is an essential resource for understanding the development factors, difficulties, and restraints in the worldwide market sector, as well as the opportunities that exist. The geographical market is covered in depth throughout the flip chip bonder market study, in addition to an in-depth examination of the competition landscape. In addition to that, it contains things like a cash flow analysis, a profit ratio analysis, a market basket analysis, a market attractiveness analysis, a PESTEL analysis, a SWOT analysis, a Porter's five force analysis, and a value chain analysis. In addition, the research on the flip chip bonder industry investigates the investor and stakeholder landscape to assist businesses in making decisions based on empirical evidence.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/flip-chip-bonder-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 212+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Flip Chip Bonder Market: Growth Factors

The global market trends will be determined by an increase in the number of goods that incorporate extremely small sensors.

The development of the global market for flip chip bonders will be guided by an increase in the number of applications of the product in the process of miniaturising sensors. In addition to this, the product can be used for the packaging of electrical products like as optical equipment, infrared sensors, SAW equipment, and integrated circuits, among other things. In addition, an increase in the utilisation of flip-chip bonders for high-frequency components will guide the demand of the global market. In addition, the expansion of this market on a global scale will be determined by an increase in the demand for these items within the electronics industry. In addition, the introduction of brand-new products in the coming decade will be a major factor in the explosion of growth that will occur in the international market.

A prominent U.S. company in the manufacturing of flip chip bonders, die-to-wafers, and die-to-de bonders, Smart Equipment Technology (SET), introduced an automatic flip chip bonder known as the NEO HB for direct hybrid bonding procedures in the month of November 2019. IRT Nanoelec's 3D integration project was the impetus behind the development of the new product, which was created in collaboration with CEA-Leti.

The prominent South Korean company Hanmi Semiconductor Company, which is in the business of producing semiconductors, presented a new flip-chip bonder 5.0 in the month of August 2020. The machine was designed with the production of high-end semiconductors in mind. These sorts of moves are very likely to stimulate the expansion of the market in different parts of the world.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/flip-chip-bonder-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 278.16 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 356.91 million CAGR Growth Rate 3.28% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., SHIBUYA CORPORATION, TLMI Corp, Flipchip International LLC, BE Semiconductor Industries N.V., TPT Wire Bonder, Flip Chip Electronics Pvt. Ltd, ficon TEC Service GmbH, Finetech, Trans Technology Pte Ltd, BESI, AMICRA Microtechnologies, ASMPT, Muehlbauer, CeNSE, Hamni, Athlete FA, CoorsTek Semiconductor, K&S, Shibaura, QP Technologies, Advotech Company Inc., and SET. Key Segment By Type, By Application, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Flip Chip Bonder Market: Segmentation Analysis

There are four main segments that make up the global market for flip chip bonders: type, application, end-user, and geography.

When broken down by operation mode, the global market for flip chip bonders can be divided into two categories: completely automatic and semi-automatic. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the fully automatic sector, which accounted for about half of the global market share in 2022, will have the highest CAGR over the course of the next eight years. The widespread use of completely automatic flip-chip bonders across a wide variety of end-use applications is the primary factor that will drive growth in this market sector over the next few years. In addition, it reduces the amount of time and money required, making it more appealing to a wider range of end-users.

IDMs and OSATs are the two categories that make up the two different segments of the flip chip bonder market all over the world. These categories are based on the applications. In addition, the IDMs segment, which had already established itself as the dominant player in the application landscape in 2022, is anticipated to lead the expansion of the global market in the years to come. A spike in the demand for flip-chip bonders among IDMs might be responsible for the segmental increase in the timetable for the forecast.

The global market for flip chip bonders can be segmented into the consumer electronics, healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, and aerospace and defence submarkets, depending on the industry that will be using the devices. In addition to this, it is projected that the consumer electronics sector, which made a notable contribution towards the global market share in 2022, will establish global market dominance in the years to come. The widespread adoption of flip chip bonders in consumer electronics devices as a means of connecting a variety of semiconductor and electrical components may be the cause of the segment's growth throughout the forecasted timeframe, which has exceeded expectations.

The global Flip Chip Bonder market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Application

IDMs

OSAT

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Browse the full “Flip Chip Bonder Market By Type (Fully Automatic And Semi-Automatic), By Application (IDMs And OSAT), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Automotive, And Aerospace & Defense), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/flip-chip-bonder-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Flip Chip Bonder market include -

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

SHIBUYA CORPORATION

TLMI Corp

Flipchip International LLC

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.

TPT Wire Bonder

Flip Chip Electronics Pvt. Ltd

ficon TEC Service GmbH

Finetech

Trans Technology Pte Ltd

BESI

AMICRA Microtechnologies

ASMPT

Muehlbauer

CeNSE

Hamni

Athlete FA

CoorsTek Semiconductor

K&S

Shibaura

QP Technologies

Advotech Company Inc.

SET

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Flip Chip Bonder market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.28% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Flip Chip Bonder market size was valued at around US$ 278.16 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 356.91 million by 2030.

The global flip chip bonder market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to its use for the packaging of electronic items that include optical equipment, infrared sensors, SAW equipment, and integrated circuits across the globe.

In terms of type, the fully automatic segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of application, the IDMs segment is predicted to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead the segment over the forecast timespan.

Region-wise, the European flip chip bonder market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/flip-chip-bonder-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Flip Chip Bonder industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Flip Chip Bonder Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Flip Chip Bonder Industry?

What segments does the Flip Chip Bonder Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Flip Chip Bonder Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, By End-User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7427

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to account for a major share of the global market over the analysis timeline

Asia-Pacific, which accounted for more than 60% of the global flip chip bonder market share in 2022, is predicted to dominate the global market over the expected timeframe. The market surge in the region over the assessment timeline can be due to a rise in semiconductor production in countries such as Taiwan and South Korea in Asia. For the record, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, a key semiconductor manufacturing firm based in Taiwan, was the largest semiconductor producer in 2022 as it accrued nearly $76 billion while it exported nearly 1.16 trillion of semiconductor units to other countries in 2021. Apart from this, the presence of key players in the region will contribute significantly towards the market revenue in the Asia-Pacific zone.

Furthermore, the flip chip bonder industry in Europe is set to register the fastest CAGR in the assessment timeframe. The key growth driving factors of the industry in the region include a rise in the demand for semiconductors in the various end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, and aerospace & defense.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/flip-chip-bonder-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market By Component (Decentralized Applications, Smart Contracts, And Blockchain Technology), By Application (Data & Analytics, Marketplaces & Liquidity, Payments, Assets Tokenization, Decentralized Exchanges, Compliance & Identity, And Stablecoins), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/decentralized-finance-market

Corporate Travel Market By Service (Transportation, Food & Lodging, And Recreation), By End-User Industry (Government And Corporate), By Traveler (Group And Solo), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/corporate-travel-market

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market By Product Type (Breakfast & Dairy Products, Fresh Produce, Snacks & Beverages, Meat & Seafood, And Staples & Cooking Essentials), By End-User (Individuals And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-grocery-delivery-services-market

Project Management Software Market By Deployment Type (Cloud And On-Premise), By End-User (Oil And Gas, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Government, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/project-management-software-market

Medication Management Market By Software (Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions, Medication Administration Software, Inventory Management Software, Other Software), By Mode Of Delivery (On Premise, Web-Based, Cloud-Based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Other Healthcare Institutions) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medication-management-market

Licorice Extract Market By Type (Food Grade, Feed Grade, And Pharmaceutical Grade), By Form (Liquid, Block, And Powder), By Application (Food & Beverages, Tobacco Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/licorice-extract-market

Insurance Brokerage Market By Mode (Online And Offline), By Type (General Insurance, Life Insurance, Health Insurance, And Others), By End-User (Individuals And Corporate), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/insurance-broking-market

Superdisintegrants Market By Product (Croscarmellose Sodium, Crospovidone, Sodium Starch Glycolate, Ion Exchange Resins, Modified Cellulose, And Others), By Formulation (Tablet, Capsules, Mouth-Dissolving Film), By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases), And By Region- Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/superdisintegrants-market

Cane Molasses Market By Product Type (Organic Molasses And Conventional Molasses), By Application (Household, Food & Beverages, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cane-molasses-market

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market By Field Size (Large Field, Medium Field, And Small Field), By Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals, And Others), By Mobility (Stationary And Mobile), By Component (Span, Control Panels, Sprinkler Drop, Drive Train, Pivot Points, And Tower Drive Wheels), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/center-pivot-irrigation-systems-market

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Market By Offering (Platform And Professional Services), By Cloud Type (Public Cloud And Hybrid Cloud), By Vertical (BFSI, IT & ITES, Retail & ECommerce, Telecommunications, And Healthcare), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises And SMEs), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cloud-native-application-protection-platform-market

Thinned Starches Market By Form (Dry And Liquid), By Source (Wheat, Potato, Corn, Cassava, And Sorghum), By Application (Texturizers, Viscosifiers, Binders, Emulsifiers, Stabilizers, And Film-Formers), By End-Use (Food & Beverages, Snacks, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Soups, Sauces, & Gravies, Batteries & Coatings, Textiles, Meat & Fish, Infant Milk Formula, Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, And Animal & Fish Feed), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/thinned-starches-market

Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market By Modality (X-Ray/CT, MRI, And Ultrasound), By Product Type (Iodinated, Barium-Based, Gadolinium-Based, And Microbubble), By Application (Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Cancer, Nephrological Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, And Others), By Route Of Administration (Intravascular Route, Oral Route, Rectal Route, And Others), By End Use (Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers And Diagnostic Imaging Centers) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/contrast-media-contrast-agent-market

Dermal Filler Market By Type (Biodegradable And Non-Biodegradable), By Material Type (Hyaluronic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Poly-L-Lactic Acid, PMMA [Poly (Methyl Methacrylate)] And Others), By Application (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face-Lift, Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement, And Others), By End User (Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dermal-filler-market

Calcium Aluminate Cement Market By Type (CAC 40, CAC 50, CAC 60, And CAC 70-80), By Application (Refractory, Building Chemistry, Technical Concrete, Pipe & Wastewater, And Mining) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-calcium-aluminate-cement-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?