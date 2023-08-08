Human Identification Market to Reach $3,705.38 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 9.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global human identification market is driven by technological advancement in human identification systems, a rise in funding from private and government organizations for forensic programs, and a surge in the number of crime cases.

Portland, OR, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Human Identification Market by Product (Instruments, Assay Kits and Reagents, and Software), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, and Others), Applications (Forensic Applications, Paternity Identification, And Others), End user (Forensic Laboratories, Research Centers, and Academic and Government Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global human identification industry generated $1,519.84 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3,705.38 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Human identification is a technology used in forensic laboratories to identify people from traces of their DNA from blood, skin, hair, saliva, and semen. Due to increasing demands on time and resources, key companies are committed to advancing the science of human identification and forensics to a great extent.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13319

Prime determinants of growth

The human identification market is experiencing significant growth due to increased government initiatives and funding for forensic laboratories, along with a surge in the use of human identification techniques for criminal identification. Governments worldwide have recognized the importance of forensic laboratories in solving crimes and have invested substantial funds in upgrading their capabilities with advanced technologies. This has led to the development of cutting-edge human identification methods, mainly including DNA analysis. The growing emphasis on law enforcement and public safety has also driven the demand for accurate identification methods, making human identification techniques crucial for effective criminal investigations. The market is expected to expand further as investments continue and technological advancements progress, driving innovation in human identification techniques.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1,519.84 million Market Size in 2032 $3,705.38 million CAGR 9.3% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Product, Technology, Applications, End User, and Region. Drivers Advancement in technology in human identification systems.



Favorable government initiatives and rise in funds for forensic program.



Increase in demand for Next-generation sequencing (NGS ) Opportunities Adoption Of Development Strategies by Key Players Restraints High Cost of Genomic Instruments Lack of skilled professional and trained personnel

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the human identification market.

The risk of contamination of biological samples such as saliva, blood, semen, and tissue imposed major challenges for forensic fraternity for their crime investigation.

The travel restrictions imposed during the lockdown resulted in the disruption of the supply chain leading to a shortage of different products used for human identification leading to further.

Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/human-identification-market

The assay kits and reagents segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the assay kits & reagents segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for four-fifths of the global human identification market revenue. This is attributed to the high adoption of assay kits and reagents in forensic analysis and paternity testing. However, the instrument segment is expected to register fastest growth with CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing the reason that instruments are used on wide scale for DNA analysis and technological advancement in DNA analysis techniques especially in PCR and NGS instruments.

The polymerase chain reaction segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the polymerase chain reaction segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global human identification market revenue. This is attributed to the high sensitivity and specificity of PCR technology. However, the next-generation sequencing segment is expected to register fastest growth of 12.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to technological advancement in next-generation sequencing techniques.

The forensic laboratories segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end users, the forensic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-third of the global human identification market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in government fundings for establishment and development of forensic laboratories for criminal investigation.

For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13319

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global human identification market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the strong presence of key market players, rise in criminal cases technological advancement in the DNA analysis technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032 owing to rise in government funding’s to establish forensic centers and increased interest of youth towards forensic education.

Leading Market Players:

Autogen Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Carolina Biological Supply Company

Genetek Biopharma Gmbh

Hamilton Company

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V

Securigene Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Innogenomics Technologies

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global human identification market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, acquisition and product approval, agreement, partnership and product development to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry By AMR

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size was valued at $55.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $106.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

The global c-arms market size was valued at $2,003.12 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $3,233.76 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The global atherectomy devices market was valued at $787.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $2111.97 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The global biosurgery market was valued at $11,425.49 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $27,324.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The global in vitro diagnostics market size was valued at $71,496.16 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $106,914.16 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.08% from 2021 to 2030.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter