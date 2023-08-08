Digital Ally Announces Notable Patents

Patents are for vital hardware and software enhancements for law enforcement video solutions

Lenexa, KS, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced five new patents. These issued patents continue to demonstrate the Company’s commitment to engineering innovative video solutions technology for law enforcement, first responders, private security and commercial fleets.

“We’ve always strived to be the innovation leader in the industry,” said Brody Green, President of Digital Ally, Inc., adding, “These new patents demonstrate the commitment of our engineering, sales and technical services teams to provide law enforcement officers with the hardware and software they need to protect themselves and the communities they serve.”

Issued patents include:

- 11,711,487 COMPREHENSIVE VIDEO COLLECTION AND STORAGE

A video collection system comprising a body-wearable video camera, a camera dock, and a video collection manager. The camera dock is configured to interface with the body-wearable video camera having a camera-memory element. The camera dock includes a dock-memory element configured to receive and store video data from the camera-memory element. The video collection manager is communicatively coupled with the camera dock. The camera dock sends at least a portion of the video data to the video collection manager.

- 11,667,251 PORTABLE VIDEO AND IMAGING SYSTEM

A portable video and imaging system includes a camera for capturing video of an event, and a video recording device for recording the captured video of the event. The camera is housed in a first housing, the recording device is housed in a second housing, and the first and second housings are physically separate. Various embodiments provide for the system to be mounted to a user's body, an article of clothing, such as a shirt or a hat, to a vehicle, or to an ancillary component carried by the user, such as a firearm.

- 11,651,594 SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF LEGIBLY CAPTURING VEHICLE MARKINGS

A system and method for legible capture of vehicle identification data includes video cameras and a computer. Recording attributes such as gain, gain shutter speed, and white balance are adjusted throughout ranges to maximize the likelihood of capturing at least one frame in which characters, such as those on the license plate, are legible. Successful capture of a legible frame may trigger storage of the data, while unsuccessful capture may trigger additional scans.

- 11,532,334 FORENSIC VIDEO RECORDING WITH PRESENCE DETECTION

At a high level, embodiments of the invention relate to augmenting video data with presence data derived from one or more proximity tags. More specifically, embodiments of the invention generate forensically authenticated recordings linking video imagery to the presence of specific objects in or near the recording. One embodiment of the invention includes video recording system comprising a camera, a wireless proximity tag reader, a storage memory and control circuitry operable to receive image data from the camera receive a proximity tag identifier identifying a proximity tag from the proximity tag reader, and store an encoded frame containing the image data and the proximity tag identity in the storage memory.

- 11,523,751 BREATH ANALYZER, SYSTEM, AND COMPUTER PROGRAM FOR AUTHENTICATING, PRESERVING, AND PRESENTING BREATH ANALYSIS DATA

A breath analyzer, a system, and a computer program for administering a breath analysis to a donor and recording a breath analysis result. Embodiments of the invention authenticate that the breath analysis was performed correctly, preserves the breath analysis results by communicating with other devices, and presents the breath analysis results by superimposing them on recorded video data. The breath analyzer includes a breath receptor for receiving a breath sample from the donor, an analyzing element for determining a breath analysis result, a communications element for sending information indicative of the breath analysis result to a recording device manager, and a housing for securing the components in a handheld device. The system comprises the breath analyzer, a recording device manager for synchronizing the recordings, and at least one ancillary camera for recording the breath analysis.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

