Asia-Pacific Online Language Learning Market to be Worth $22.5 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Asia-Pacific Online Language Learning Market, by Learning Mode (Self-learning Apps & Applications, Tutoring), Age Group, Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish), End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutions), and Country - Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Asia-Pacific Online Language Learning Market , by Learning Mode (Self-learning Apps & Applications, Tutoring), Age Group, Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish), End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutions), and Country - Forecast to 2030’, the Asia-Pacific online language learning market is projected to reach $22.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Online language learning (OLL) involves acquiring and improving language skills through digital platforms and resources. Online language learning can be web-facilitated, hybrid, or fully virtual classes. It involves accessing language learning materials, interactive exercises, virtual classrooms, and communication tools over the Internet. Students widely adopt online language learning courses to improve communication skills as they move to different countries for better education. OLL platforms offer features such as language proficiency assessments, progress tracking, and interactive communication with tutors or fellow learners.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing importance of English in business and professional areas, globalization and the growing need for communication across borders, and the increasing e-learning market. Additionally, the increasing spending on the education sector and the rising penetration of the Internet and smartphone user base are expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, the reluctance to accept English as a primary language for communication in some countries restrains the growth of this market. High capital expenditure in developing countries is a major challenge for the players in this market. Flexible pricing structures and artificial intelligence & robot technology are prominent trends in the market.

The Asia-Pacific online language learning market is segmented by learning mode (self-learning apps and applications and tutoring), age group (<18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years), language (English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, other languages), and end user (individual learners, educational institutions, government institutes, and corporate learners) and country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Based on learning mode, the Asia-Pacific online language learning market is broadly segmented into self-learning apps, applications, and tutoring. In 2023, the self-learning apps and applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific online language learning market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing demand for language learning apps through mobile phones, tablets, and computer users, the rising adoption of self-learning apps in educational institutions, and increasing recognition of the effectiveness and efficiency of self-learning apps. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the Asia-Pacific online language learning market is broadly segmented into <18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years. In 2023, the <18 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for different methods of language learning, including online interactive language games, printed language learning flashcards, printable language alphabet worksheets, and language books and stories, growing online language learning programs for kids, and increasing need for immersive and practical language practice. The segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on language, the Asia-Pacific online language learning market is broadly segmented into English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and other languages. In 2023, the English language segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need for language proficiency in various professional and personal contexts, the rising importance of English language proficiency in higher education, the increasing priority for English over other languages, and the implementation of English as a global language.

However, the Mandarin language segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing Chinese economy and trade relations, which will increase the number of students learning the Mandarin language worldwide. Furthermore, the preference for learning Mandarin over other languages in foreign and commonwealth offices and business communications is expected to boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Asia-Pacific online language learning market is broadly segmented into individual learners, educational institutions, government institutes, and corporate learners. In 2023, the individual learners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rapid adoption of smartphones, the need for customization and personalization features in online language learning platforms, the growing demand for language skills in professional settings, and the increasing installation of available and free online language learning apps. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on country, the Asia-Pacific online language learning market is segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. In 2023, China is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific online language learning market. The large market share of China is mainly attributed to increasing technological advancements and internet penetration in the country, the growing cross-cultural communication and globalization, and the country’s prospering e-learning market.

However, India is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing internet penetration, rising government initiatives for adopting digital tools in the education sector, and a high inclination toward adopting new technologies.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants in the last few years. The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific online language learning market are Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Rosetta Stone, Inc. (U.S.), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Inlingua International Ltd. (France), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Babble GmbH (Germany), Busuu Limited (U.K.), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), Open Education LLC (U.S.), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), FluentU (A part of Enux Education Limited), Mango Languages (U.S.), Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), and ELSA Corp. (U.S.).

Scope of the report:

Asia-Pacific Online Language Learning Market Assessment—by Learning Mode

Self-learning Apps and Applications

Tutoring One-on-one Learning Group Learning



Asia-Pacific Online Language Learning Market Assessment—by Age Group

<18 years

18-20 Years

21-30 Years

31-40 Years

>40 Years

Asia-Pacific Online Language Learning Market Assessment—by Language

English

French

Spanish

Mandarin

German

Italian

Arabic

Japanese

Korean

Other Languages

Asia-Pacific Online Language Learning Market Assessment—by End User

Individual Learners

Educational Institutions K-12 Higher Education

Government Institutes

Corporate Learners

Asia-Pacific Online Language Learning Market Assessment—by Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Australia & New Zealand

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

