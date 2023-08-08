Golden Triangle Ventures Announces the Launch of Sales on Its Le Pragma CBD Product Line

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (“GTV” or the “Company”) announces the launch of sales and provides an update on the progress made with the recent acquisition of Le Pragma, an emerging brand dedicating to providing high-end health, wellness and beauty products to compliment an active lifestyle. The Company has been diligently working on an array of strategic business enhancements to elevate Le Pragma's operational efficacy, as well as position the brand for a larger market presence. With a goal of developing Le Pragma into a globally recognized brand, the Company has developed a comprehensive strategy (outlined below).



Le Pragma's line of full-spectrum tinctures has officially gone live on the company's website (LePragma.com), and management is now retesting the other product lines before listing them for sale.

Key Components of the Business Enhancements Include:

Comprehensive Data Compilation & Optimization

Le Pragma has compiled data that examines the CBD skincare industry to empower the company with powerful market insights. This data-driven approach ensures optimized product offerings, competitive pricing and enhanced decision-making, which will help ensure sustainable growth. The company has adjusted its product price points, balancing quality with affordability while using data-driven market research to ensure its portfolio of products is priced attractively and competitively.

Revamped Digital Presence

Le Pragma's revamped website, now fully integrated with a CBD-compliant merchant processor for credit card transactions, ensures seamless and secure online shopping for customers. Following a comprehensive inventory audit, the website is primed to deliver immediate order processing, resulting in heightened customer satisfaction and streamlined transactions. Additionally, the website is complete with real-time inventory accountability, order tracking and customer engagement data that will allow the company to maintain a competitive experience and strategic business growth.

Proactive Regulatory Stance

Le Pragma has updated its compliance and disclaimers, which have proactively surpassed FDA and FTC requirements, underscoring its commitment to ethical and legal operations. This stance sets the company apart as a responsible CBD provider to garner customer trust and confidence. The company has redesigned all of its marketing material to develop a fully compliant and professional product offering that intends to maintain brand reputation and consumer safety, mitigate risk and provide a positive impact on the industry.

Inventory Management Overhaul

Le Pragma's dedication to streamlined operations is exemplified by an ongoing audit and centralization of shipping locations. These measures seek to improve logistics, reduce shipping times and enhance overall efficiency to benefit the company and its customers. Management is near completion of its full inventory audit and has secured its plans for centralizing all material and fulfillment.

In-Depth Product Insights

Comprehensive trials of Le Pragma's entire product range have been conducted to gain first-hand knowledge and genuine testimonials about product effectiveness. These insights will allow management to make necessary adjustments to the formulation of the next round of products to improve their efficacy. The company has identified an initial product enhancement strategy that will strengthen some of its current offerings after the future reformulation is complete. As the Le Pragma brand develops, plans are in place to develop “one-of-a-kind” products that complement the overall product portfolio.

Affiliate Marketing Initiatives

Le Pragma has laid a strong foundation for a robust Affiliate Marketing Program, harnessing the power of influencer marketing to expand its reach. With a goal to build an army of affiliates representing the Le Pragma brand, the company has developed an incentivized approach that aims to attract and empower individuals with the resources and education to create strong and unique financial opportunities by representing Le Pragma.

Outreach

To increase distribution opportunities beyond ecommerce, the company has prepared a strategic plan to distribute bulk material directly to well-known vendors and retail outlets. The company holds an extensive database of product distribution companies to introduce its bulk offerings to a significant number of retail and wholesale vendors. This initiative will increase brand exposure while fostering strong relationships to increase distribution points for the company. In addition, the Le Pragma team will be engaging with known bloggers, wellness advocates and health professionals to develop additional strategies to further promote the company brand.

Reimagining Social Media Engagement

Le Pragma has revitalized its social media strategy and has compliantly designed it for expansion across multiple platforms including adding channels like Twitter for amplified brand exposure. This engagement will allow the Company to reach a wider audience and showcase a meaningful brand presence on these platforms. The company plans to implement a unique social media marketing plan strategy focused on content creation, influencer outreach, community engagement, compliance education, creative advertisements, and occasional specials. This effort will be managed by an internal marketing team that will maintain the company presence through a consistent posting schedule.

Twitter - https://twitter.com/lepragmacbd

Golden Triangle Ventures initially announced its intent to acquire the Le Pragma CBD product line on July 28, 2021, and is elated to complete this acquisition and launch product sales. Le Pragma has provided the company with a strategic financial opportunity that will ultimately support the growth of Global Health Services, a wholly owned subsidiary operating under its health division. As the company has a global vision for this unique product line, management and the entire GTV team have been diligently working on enhancing the company through additional growth initiatives.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “Launching sales and officially acquiring the Le Pragma CBD product line is an achievement that resulted from years of preparation and an unwavering dedication to complete this goal because of the confidence our entire team has in its potential. I believe this acquisition supports GTV’s overall strategy and will prove to be an extraordinary asset for the company.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. or “GTV” is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this Company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the Company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help the Company grow daily. Operating as a publicly traded Company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the businesses management believes they can and will become.

Golden Triangle Ventures’ business model is supported by the drive for vertical integration to cut costs and maximize margins. Management strives to acquire entities and assets that they fully understand, which maintain the prospect for long-term exponential growth. The mission is to provide the necessary resources for each subsidiary to generate profit, and then allow them to leverage synergies and maximize economic impact.

In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives.

The backbone of this business is truly a team of professional advisors looking to help companies on a multitude of corporate objectives. With an extensive rolodex of relationships, management can help maneuver a dynamic range of project obstacles while maintaining a quality service for each client the Company represents. No matter what the needs are, the team involved can help facilitate many different transactions successfully for all parties involved. The network of relationships expands to industry experts that can assist with project management, product sourcing, industrial agriculture project implementation and so much more. Golden Triangle Ventures develops strategies and detailed plans that are custom-tailored to each corporate need and objective in all areas of business.

The GTV business model is focused on the following core group of interests:

Acquisitions / Assets / Holdings - The Company currently owns a unique portfolio of companies that are all being developed and supported by GTV, each holding a common goal of making a positive impact in the industry in which it operates.

Services - Services are deployed through Golden Triangle Ventures to assist all of the unique opportunities within its operation. The Company also offers its services to select opportunities that could develop synergistic value within the relationship between both companies through the result of its efforts.

Investments - Management identifies high-value opportunities and provides capital investments in a number of companies and projects being developed. Each investment is complemented by a hands-on approach of helping to develop the overall direction and strategic plan for each opportunity.

www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to give potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our Company website, www.GoldenTriangleInc.com , in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GTV_Inc

CONTACT INFORMATION

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3035 E Patrick Ln. #15

Las Vegas, NV 89120

info@GoldenTriangleInc.com

1-800-469-2614