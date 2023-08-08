Adamas One Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire a Key Diamond Manufacturing Company, Solidifying Its Position as a Leader in the Lab-Grown Diamond Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas One Corp. (Nasdaq: JEWL) (“Adamas One,” “Adamas” or the “Company”), The Original Lab-Grown Diamond Company™, a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses, today announces it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a key lab-grown diamond manufacturer, Flawless Allure Grown Diamonds, LLP (“FAGD”).

The LOI is subject to customary due diligence and confirmations within industry standards and final approval by board of directors of the Company. The Company intends to acquire 100% of FAGD, which includes all patents, trademarks, know-how, trade secrets, supply lists and other assets of intellectual property, as well as all material assets, including property and property rights currently held by the soon-to-be acquired company. Importantly, this acquisition allows the Company to control all aspects of production of our lab-grown diamonds, as the cut and polish capabilities of this entity significantly adds value to the Company’s holdings.

Adamas One CEO Jay Grdina comments, “This acquisition will solidify our position as a leader in the Lab-Grown diamond industry based on our capabilities to vertically integrate, produce and market Lab-Grown Diamonds. Our goal has been to complete our ecosystem and become as self-sufficient as possible, and the acquisition of Flawless, one of the top diamond cut and polishers in the industry, completes our ability to control our end-to-end production, speed of production and time-to-marketing. This transaction represents a significant step in the execution of our strategy to ensure that we are well positioned in the market, with minimal to no shareholder dilution.”

About Adamas One Corp.

Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas One™ lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company’s controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.adamasone.com.

Not Mined. Not Fake. Just sped up perfection. ™

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Adamas One Corp. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

