FAT Brands Completes Cookie Rollout Initiative Across Burger Concepts

Company-Owned Cookie Dough Facility Now Serving Fatburger and Johnny Rockets

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets and 15 other restaurant concepts, today announces the rollout of cookie offerings at burger portfolio restaurants nationwide – Fatburger, Johnny Rockets and Elevation Burger.

The sweet menu rollout is a strategic optimization that leverages FAT Brands’ company-owned manufacturing facility, which produces cookie dough and pretzel mix for sister portfolio brands Great American Cookies and Pretzelmaker. Elevation Burger completed its cookie roll-out earlier in April of this year.

“For both Fatburger and Johnny Rockets, we see these additions as a way to further build and enhance our dessert programs,” said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Playing into synergies is at the core of FAT Brands’ DNA. We are thrilled to be able to tap into our cookie dough facility to provide more delicious offerings for our fans.”

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.Fatburger.com. For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.JohnnyRockets.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509