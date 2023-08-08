Sensus Healthcare Announces New $3 Million Share Repurchase Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $3.0 million of its common stock.

“Given our optimism about the future of Sensus, we believe repurchasing our own stock is one of the best uses of our cash,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare. “We will continue to deploy cash judiciously to fund initiatives that will provide the highest returns, and are fortunate to have a balance sheet that allows for multiple avenues for capital allocation.”

The timing and amount of any share repurchases under this program will be determined by Sensus Healthcare’s management at its discretion based upon its ongoing assessments of the capital needs of the business, the market price of Sensus’ common stock and general market conditions. Share repurchases under this program may be made through a variety of methods including open-market purchases, block trades, exchange transactions or any combination thereof. The program does not obligate Sensus to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the company’s discretion.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: our ability to return to profitability; our ability to sell the number of SRT units we anticipate for the balance of 2023; the possibility that inflationary pressures continue to impact our sales; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from doing business in China and other foreign countries; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation, or other aspects of our business; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

