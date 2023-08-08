Submit Release
GolfLync’s 15x Membership Growth Catapults Newly Launched APP to Meteoric Level

Explosive growth is further solidified by GolfLync's outstanding performance, ranking in the top 75% percentile for APP store conversions within the social media category

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- GolfLync, the trailblazing social media platform designed exclusively for golf enthusiasts, has witnessed an astounding 15x membership surge over the past four months. This meteoric rise is further solidified by GolfLync's outstanding performance, ranking in the top 75% percentile for APP store conversions within the social media category—a remarkable feat for a recently launched application.

Building on the success of industry giants like FaceBook (META), Snapchat (SNAP), and TikTok, who harnessed the power of community engagement to achieve explosive growth, GolfLync's visionary founders quickly trademarked Virtual Golf Clubs™ (VGC) and swiftly expanded its features.

With VGC, members effortlessly discover local golf communities and public clubs, finding like-minded individuals who share their passion for the sport. The platform's intelligent algorithm ensures a personalized experience, connecting golfers based on location, interests and proficiency, including handicap and playing preferences.

GolfLync's dedication to innovation and user satisfaction sets it apart. As Virtual Golf Clubs™ continue to redefine social golfing, GolfLync remains at the forefront of the exciting golfing revolution.

About GolfLync:

GolfLync is a leading social networking platform designed exclusively for golfers. With a focus on community-building and user engagement, GolfLync connects golf enthusiasts, fosters vibrant virtual golf clubs and enhances the overall golfing experience. GolfLync is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

