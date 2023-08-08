Wizeline Reality Studios Elevates Digital Experiences for Enterprises Using XR Solutions Powered by AI

Offering enables brands to implement seamless, engaging and immersive experiences that attract customers, streamline the buyer journey and build brand loyalty

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline , an AI-centric digital services provider that builds modern, scalable products and platforms, today announced the launch of Wizeline Reality Studios offering next-generation design services using extended reality (XR) technologies powered by artificial intelligence to help brands create immersive experiences for their customers and employees as well as reduce time and cost of innovation.



“We're thrilled to introduce Wizeline Reality Studios to the market,” said Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO of Wizeline. “This platform represents a major leap forward in the world of advanced experience technologies, giving businesses the tools they need to create truly immersive experiences for their customers and employees.”

According to a recent Gartner report, “In areas where the human element is critical to client services, augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) will advance the full-time equivalent (FTE) onboarding process from months to days.”

The XR market is projected to reach $345.9 billion USD by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 33.09, as companies implement these technologies to modernize product development and prototyping, gaming, workforce training, the customer experience and supply chains.

Wizeline Reality Studios offers product design and development, consulting and training for various industries, including retail where mixed reality technologies, such as virtual and augmented realities, are expected to lead to increased engagement. The services offering includes XR Development, that refers to end-to-end production with the most popular engines available, Art Production, for both entertainment and industrial use cases; Spatial Design, in which User Experience experts help customers define and create engaging and enjoyable experiences; and Spatial AI, that works with the integration of XR and AI, AI measurements, 3D reconstructions and all interactions. With Wizeline Reality Studios, businesses can build and deploy a wide range of applications, from product visualizations to employee training simulations to remote collaboration tools.

For more information about Wizeline Reality Studios and how it can help businesses create immersive virtual and augmented reality experiences, visit the Wizeline website at https://www.wizeline.com/offerings/future-now/wizeline-reality-studios/ .

Press Contact

press@wizeline.com