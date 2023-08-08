iCoreConnect Inc. Announces Additions to Its Board of Directors

iCoreConnect Brings Extensive Medical, Finance and Operational Experience to Its Board With the Addition of Dr. John Pasqual & Joseph Gitto

OCOEE, FL, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) (“iCore” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced the appointments of Dr. John Pasqual and Joseph Gitto to its Board of Directors. Dr. Pasqual and Mr. Gitto will also serve on the Audit, Compensation, and Nomination and Governance Committees of the Board.

Robert McDermott, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of iCoreConnect, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome John and Joe to our Board of Directors. Their extensive experience and diverse backgrounds will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to grow and advance our leadership position in the healthcare technology industry."

Dr. Pasqual commented, “iCoreConnect’s brand recognition in the healthcare SaaS sector, cutting-edge technology and significant growth opportunity is very exciting, and I look forward to working with Robert and the rest of the team to execute against the Company’s strategic growth objectives.”

Mr. Gitto stated, “I am pleased to join iCoreConnect’s Board of Directors and am looking forward to being a part of a recognized leading company that is at the forefront of SaaS solutions for enterprises across the healthcare industry, with a proven go-to-market strategy.”

About Dr. John Pasqual

John R. Pasqual, D.M.D., P.A. is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon and fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He is also a Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologist and Diplomate of the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology. Dr. Pasqual is on staff and provides trauma call for Bethesda Memorial Hospital in Southwest Florida. Dr. Pasqual has published in numerous journals such as Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Anesthesiology as well as Anesthesia and Analgesia. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in 1997, where he served as class President. Dr. Pasqual received post-graduate training in surgery as well as anesthesia at Case Western Reserve University’s MetroHealth Medical Center, a level I trauma center located in Cleveland, Ohio, where he served as chief resident.

About Mr. Joseph Gitto

Mr. Gitto is an accomplished senior finance, sales, and operational executive, entrepreneur, coach, thought leader, and board member with more than 25 years of success in various industries covering both public and private entities. From January 2012 until March 2019, Mr. Gitto served as co-owner, President, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of Sales of BrightStar Home Health Care, a franchise that provides home skilled and non-skilled care to seniors and pediatrics. Mr. Gitto graduated from Baruch College with a BS in Accounting & Finance and received his Certificate in Financial Planning from the University of Florida. He is also a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) and an Investment Advisor (FINRA).

