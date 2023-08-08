Silo Pharma Reaches Positive Milestone with Nasal Formulation of SPC-15 For Anxiety, PTSD, and Stress-Related Disorders

Study data to determine potential delivery partners

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced that it has advanced the formulation development for its therapeutic drug, SPC-15. The liquid nasal formulation will be used in SPC-15’s novel protocol intended for treatment and prevention of anxiety, PTSD, and other stress related disorders. The formulation development was in accordance with the Company’s sponsored research agreement and option with Columbia University. Linearity, accuracy, and repeatability were achieved in the feasibility study.

“The progress of our feasibility study investigating dose strengths of SPC-15 is a significant advancement in our development work with this pipeline candidate,” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. “Results of the feasibility study will determine our selection of the manufacturing processes, and we are currently in discussions with potential delivery partners. We may also use the feasibility data for upcoming studies related to our SPC-14 therapeutic targeting Alzheimer’s disease.”

In May 2023, Silo Pharma was awarded a U.S. Patent titled “Biomarkers for Efficacy of Prophylactic Treatments Against Stress-Induced Affective Disorders,” with claims protecting the key technology behind SPC-15 and further drug discovery.

