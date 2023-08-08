ibex Sponsors Customer Contact Week Executive Exchange in Denver

Mike Hallowell to Host Roundtable Discussion on AI in the Contact Center

DENVER, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it is sponsoring the CCW Executive Exchange Series August 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Denver on August 9th thru 11th. Mike Hallowell, Global Head of Sales at ibex, will host a roundtable of fellow industry leaders for a provocative discussion on how AI will impact the contact center.



“ibex is proud to sponsor the CCW Executive Exchange in Denver and we look forward to engaging with industry leaders and key decision-makers on the latest customer experience (CX) trends, best practices and new technologies,” said Hallowell. “From exciting next-generation AI technology to predictive personalization, businesses of all sizes should be focused on improving their CX—or risk losing customers to more nimble and scalable competitors.”

Featured topics in Denver will include the future of work, next-generation technologies, and digital transformation. In addition, there will be an intriguing roundtable discussion, hosted by Hallowell, on the rise of generative AI and its potential impact on CX.

“There is no doubt that AI will have a significant impact on CX,” Hallowell added. “Some view AI as a threat, while others view it as the greatest empowering tool the contact center has ever seen. As industry leaders, it is our responsibility to chart the path forward.”

The CCW Executive Exchange Series is an exclusive gathering for key decision-makers. All attendees influence CX and customer contact operations at the strategic level with an active need for solutions.

ibex combines its award-winning AI-enabled Wave X technology platform with an amazing employee culture and agent experience to deliver next-level CX solutions for some of the world’s most recognizable brands.

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 3,000 attendees, over 200 expert speakers, and over 150 solution providers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

