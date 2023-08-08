Mount Washington Observatory Taps Eastern Mountain Sports as Official Exclusive Outfitter

Three-year partnership between iconic outdoor organizations includes new extreme-weather product line, an upcoming documentary about the research being done at the “Home of the World’s Worst Weather,” and unique experiences for outdoor enthusiasts

MERIDEN, Conn., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastern Mountain Sports (EMS), a business unit of GoDigital Media Group and the most trusted source for outdoor adventurers of all abilities, and Mount Washington Observatory (MWOBS), a private, non-profit scientific and educational institution, proudly announce that EMS is the exclusive outdoor gear and apparel provider for MWOBS. This three-year partnership builds upon the 12-year affiliation between the two organizations, underscoring EMS’ mission-driven approach to connecting people to the outdoors and MWOBS commitment to advancing our understanding of the Earth’s weather and climate.



“MWOBS has a 90-year record of enduring some of the harshest conditions on the planet in the name of cutting-edge climate and weather science. As we continue to pursue this cause, it’s important to align with a knowledgeable partner that understands the needs of outdoor enthusiasts at every level—from recreational adventurers to our highly skilled summit team,” said Drew Bush, MWOBS executive director. “Working at the ‘Home of the World’s Worst Weather,’ MWOBS team members wear high-quality, elements-tested EMS attire. We believe all outdoor adventurers should trust EMS apparel for their needs, too, and are excited to deepen our relationship with EMS, the clear leader in outdoor gear and apparel.”

As part of the multi-layered partnership between the two organizations, the EMS Design and Development team and MWOBS Weather Observers are collaborating to create the entirely new Higher Summits product line. This upcoming capsule of apparel is being tested in the worst weather conditions on earth and will launch with high-quality waterproof, windproof technical outerwear. The new assortment will improve the observer’s experience during extreme weather conditions on top of Mount Washington, but maintains its functionality for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy backcountry skiing, mountaineering, or chasing friends around the slopes. Pairing EMS’ expertise in providing quality outdoor gear with real insights from MWOBS team members, the exclusive line will be available in Winter 2024 at the MWOBS summit as well as online at EMS.com and MountWashington.org.

“Being able to explore the outdoors is an important aspect of so many of our lives. As an outdoor category leader, EMS sees it as our responsibility to not only provide quality gear to enthusiasts of all abilities, but also support organizations that protect and preserve the outdoors, like MWOBS,” said Kerry Muricchio, EMS executive vice president. “The elevated partnership between EMS and MWOBS signifies our unwavering support of the incredible work of MWOBS and celebrates our shared commitment to the outdoors.”

Helping connect people to nature in a new way, MWOBS and EMS are already bringing adventure fans into the unique environment of the White Mountains’ higher summits with weekly live streams and interactive Q&A sessions that allow viewers to experience the wild and awe-inspiring weather up top from the comfort of their homes. With this new partnership, the two organizations will also develop a documentary that follows the MWOBS team as they work on the mountain, conducting important research into what’s influencing today’s climate while enduring the harshest conditions in the world.

The partnership also provides a deeper level of support for the outdoor community and additional resources for advancing the mission of MWOBS, including:

Supporting annual MWOBS events, including Seek the Peak, a hike-a-thon benefiting educational and scientific programs

Providing access for EMS schools , one of New England’s oldest climbing schools offering adventure programs built for everyone, to host overnight summit trips that help winter hikers further sharpen their skills and push themselves to new heights

Collecting donations at EMS registers to support additional MWOBS efforts

Since first partnering in 2011, EMS has raised over a half-million dollars in funds to support Mount Washington Observatory. For more information about EMS, its array of outdoor apparel and gear, or to find a location, visit www.ems.com . To learn more about the groundbreaking work being executed by MWOBS, please visit www.mountwashington.org .

About Mount Washington Observatory

Mount Washington Observatory (MWOBS) is a private, nonprofit, member-supported institution with a mission to advance understanding of the natural systems that create Earth’s weather and climate. It serves this mission by maintaining a weather station on the summit of Mount Washington, performing weather and climate research, conducting innovative science education programs, and interpreting the heritage of the Mount Washington region. Our summit facility is located within Mount Washington State Park. For more information, call 603-356-2137 or visit mountwashington.org.

About Eastern Mountain Sports

Eastern Mountain Sports is the premier outdoors retailer focused on inspiring happiness by connecting people with nature and each other. Founded in 1967, the company has over 50 years of heritage in providing quality, affordable gear to nature enthusiasts of all ages, and a rich history of supporting causes that protect and preserve the outdoors. With over 20 locations throughout the Northeast and a national ecommerce store, Eastern Mountain Sports is committed to ensuring adventure is accessible to all. To learn more about our commitment, values and products, visit www.ems.com. Eastern Mountain Sports is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

